A young content creator took to social media to celebrate her latest business venture, showing off the keys to her new creche where she plans to provide educational adventures for children

The ambitious entrepreneur shared glimpses of her workplace setup and working areas, inspiring many young South Africans who dream of starting their businesses

Social media users flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages, while others sought advice on starting their childcare centres

A young woman proudly showed off the keys to her newly established creche, inspiring many with her entrepreneurial spirit. Content creator @ua.mahle posted a video that captured her workspace setup and various areas of her educational facility, while her caption encouraged parents to:

"Register your children for a fun-filled educational adventure."

View the post here.

What it takes to run a creche

Starting a creche in South Africa requires specific qualifications and certifications, including registration with the Department of Social Development and obtaining necessary health and safety certificates.

The business must also comply with the requirements of the Early Childhood Development (ECD) programme. Business owners must also ensure proper staff training, implement child protection policies, and maintain high health and hygiene standards to create a safe and nurturing environment for children.

Mzansi reacts to young entrepreneur's success

@beelieve.in.reading offered support:

"Do you teach English reading? If so I'd love to gift you a few of our digital books🤗"

@thgrlofyrdrms showed interest:

"We want to come teach lapho mntase."

@smokey_hunn sought guidance:

"Congratulations girl but can I inbox? I also wanna open a day care centre... I have the place, but I don't know where to start."

@teddyblue27 shared their struggle:

"I'm still trying, marketing has been challenging and there is a preschool in our location that is well known. I do not know what to do, worst part is I have already bought books, play mats and all."

@shanee gushed:

"Congratulations on your achievement! Please plug us on how to start❤️❤️"

@ck celebrated:

"Well done cc, this is huge."

