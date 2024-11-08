Meet Kovini Moodley: Founder of Boss Babes of South Africa Wins Prestigious 2024 IRMSA Award
- Risk management expert Kovini Moodley received an award at the Institute of Risk Management South Africa Gala dinner
- The women empowerment activist is also the founder of Boss Babes of South Africa, which aims to uplift the women of Mzansi
- Kovini stated the prestigious award was not only for her but also a tribute to her fellow risk professionals
Kovini Moodley is a renowned risk management expert, practising chartered account, and women empowerment activist committed to creating more inclusive and equitable workplaces for all, profoundly impacting her community and mentees.
The social justice advocate can now add 'award winner' to her name, having received the prestigious Risk Manager of the Year award at the 2024 IRMSA (The Institute of Risk Management South Africa) Gala dinner, highlighting her exceptional contributions to the risk management field.
Taking an award-winning risk
Founder of Boss Babes of South Africa, a brand aimed at inspiring, connecting, and uplifting Mzansi women, Kovini said she was humbled to receive the award, which showed her team's hard work and dedication.
"It's a testament to my team's hard work and dedication, and the support I've received from my colleagues and mentors throughout my career."
With a distinguished career spanning 17 years, the Boss Babe professional's expertise has been instrumental in guiding organisations through complex challenges and ensuring their long-term sustainability.
A humble Kovini, who recently completed over a decade at Discovery Health, stated that the award was also a tribute to her fellow risk professionals:
"Our stakeholders rely on our ability to reflect information accurately and often make critical decisions based on such reporting.
"It is, therefore, imperative for organisations to create and embrace healthy risk cultures that allow for fair and unhindered reporting without threat or intimidation."
Looking forward to the future
Kovini, who previously spoke to Briefly News about making a daily difference as a women empowerment activist, stated that she is eager to continue making a difference in the world of risk management.
The activist expressed she was keen to lend her skills towards opportunities fostering and supporting a greater nation.
