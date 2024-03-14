One young lady was beaming with pride after she received her SAICA certificate in a viral TikTok video

The woman's clip gathered many views along with thousands of likes and comments on the video platform

People loved the stunner's content as they showered her with praises and heartwarming messages

In a now-viral video, a young South African woman took to social media to celebrate a huge milestone in her life.

A South African young lady showed off her SAICA certificate in a TikTok video.

Woman unveils her SAICA certificate on TikTok

In the footage shared by @snedlxmini on the video platform, one can see the young lady standing at the door as she receives her South African Institute of Chartered Accountants certificate (SAICA), which was delivered to her. As the video continues, the woman walks back into her home excitedly. She opened her package and received a power bank as a gift.

While the clip progressed, @snedlxmini unboxed her SAICA certificate, and she was emotional and started tearing up. At the end of the video, she said, "I did it, y'all," while sobbing.

She captioned her TikTok post saying:

"Shocked to discover that dreams really do come true."

Watch the emotional video below:

SA claps for the young lady

The video of the woman attracted over 374K, along with thousands of likes and many comments on TikTok. People flocked to the young lady's comments section as they sent her congratulatory messages.

Tshepo said:

"Well done. Usebenzile ngane yami."

Nhlanhla Khwiyane added:

"We would never say it’s just a SAICA certificate; it's huge! Congratulations."

Zuzimbali27 wrote:

"How in the world can a SAICA certificate be just a certificate?."

Fikile Mhlonga commented:

"Oh girl, I’m so proud of you, stranger. Congratulations our CA(SA)."

AmandaSindane simply said:

"You did it!! This is so inspiring."

To which she responded by saying:

"I’m still in shock a bit, thank you."

