“Never Give Up”: Woman Uses Last Savings To Start Kota and Chips Business
- A TikTok video by @fitness_queen_eve shows her bold move to invest her remaining savings into starting a food business
- The entrepreneur's detailed preparation included setting up a table with condiments, chairs, a fryer, and a well-organized menu board for her new venture
- With South Africa's unemployment rate at 32.1%, more citizens are turning to entrepreneurship and home-based businesses for financial stability
A determined woman has captured Mzansi's attention after sharing her journey of starting a kota and chips business. TikTok creator @fitness_queen_eve, posted a video showing her thorough preparation process, captioned:
"POV: You use your last money to start a chips and kota business."
The footage reveals her meticulous setup process - from arranging chairs and tables to mounting a menu board. She's also seen cleaning up the space thoroughly, installing a fryer, and setting up condiment stations with various sauces and spices.
Fighting unemployment through entrepreneurship
Her initiative comes at a time when South Africa's unemployment rate sits at 32.1%, down from 33.5% in mid-2024. While this shows improvement, many South Africans continue seeking different income sources through small business ventures.
Mzansi shows support
@Makhokha advised:
"Add some few items like, snacks, ice blocks, ice pops, sweets, etc to attract the customers even faster."
@user98421 encouraged:
"🙏🙏 It's gonna be challenging, but remember one thing, never give up no matter what."
@Thokozani Buthelezi supported:
"I'm really proud of you stranger. Let the games begin."
@t_j_oreilly039 blessed:
"May God Bless you and extend your territory ♥️🥰"
@Ngungunyane suggested:
"Business advice on your menu, use local dialect that's funny/normally being used for ownership of the community."
@mervin reminded:
"Well done on your adventure... Please stay humble and treat your customers with respect."
Success stories inspiring Mzansi
