A TikTok video by @fitness_queen_eve shows her bold move to invest her remaining savings into starting a food business

The entrepreneur's detailed preparation included setting up a table with condiments, chairs, a fryer, and a well-organized menu board for her new venture

With South Africa's unemployment rate at 32.1%, more citizens are turning to entrepreneurship and home-based businesses for financial stability

A woman posted a video on her journey to use her last savings to start up a chips and kota business that went viral on TikTok. Images: @fitness_queen_eve

Source: TikTok

A determined woman has captured Mzansi's attention after sharing her journey of starting a kota and chips business. TikTok creator @fitness_queen_eve, posted a video showing her thorough preparation process, captioned:

"POV: You use your last money to start a chips and kota business."

The footage reveals her meticulous setup process - from arranging chairs and tables to mounting a menu board. She's also seen cleaning up the space thoroughly, installing a fryer, and setting up condiment stations with various sauces and spices.

Watch the video below.

Fighting unemployment through entrepreneurship

Her initiative comes at a time when South Africa's unemployment rate sits at 32.1%, down from 33.5% in mid-2024. While this shows improvement, many South Africans continue seeking different income sources through small business ventures.

Mzansi shows support

@Makhokha advised:

"Add some few items like, snacks, ice blocks, ice pops, sweets, etc to attract the customers even faster."

@user98421 encouraged:

"🙏🙏 It's gonna be challenging, but remember one thing, never give up no matter what."

@Thokozani Buthelezi supported:

"I'm really proud of you stranger. Let the games begin."

@t_j_oreilly039 blessed:

"May God Bless you and extend your territory ♥️🥰"

@Ngungunyane suggested:

"Business advice on your menu, use local dialect that's funny/normally being used for ownership of the community."

@mervin reminded:

"Well done on your adventure... Please stay humble and treat your customers with respect."

