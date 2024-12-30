Lady Du Defends Kairo Forbes After Massive Backlash Over Her Latest Gig: “She’s Been Through a Lot”
- Lady Du defended Kairo Forbes against social media backlash over her Ackermans campaign, urging users to stop bullying the child
- Kairo, the nine-year-old daughter of AKA and DJ Zinhle, has secured multiple high-profile endorsements thanks to her large Instagram following
- Fans had mixed reactions, with some supporting Lady Du's defence, while others criticised the campaign, citing Kairo's wealth and connections
Lady Du has added her two cents to the conversation about Kairo Forbes' latest Ackermans gig alongside Scandal actor Omhle Tshabalala. The businesswoman warned social media users against bullying children.
Lady Du reacts to backlash against Kairo Forbes
Lady Du acted like a mother when she snapped at social media users dragging Kairo Forbes about her new campaign with one of Mzansi's largest retailers, Ackermans. Kairo Forbes has been securing several gigs lately, thanks to her impressive 1.5 million Instagram followers.
The nine-year-old daughter of the late rapper AKA and DJ Zinhle has worked with big brands, including Nedbank and Rihanna's brand, Fenty. Kairo has been racking in thousands as she allegedly charges R18K per IG post.
Addressing social media users who said Kairo Forbes should not be an Ackermans' ambassador because her parents are wealthy, Lady Du said people should leave the little girl alone. Part of the post read:
"Yabona le yona ngeke ngithule!!!!! This child has been through enough already!!!! She lost her father, she’s trying so hard to cope you can see it.
"If Ackermans want to choose Kairo, who are we to even want them to choose someone else? How do you go to someone’s business and tell them what to do?"
Fans respond to Lady Du's post
Social media users shared mixed reactions to Lady Du's post. Some applauded her for standing up for Kairo Forbes, while others said Kairo doesn't deserve special treatment because her father died.
@TumiUjobbe commented:
"We also lost our fathers haibo!"
@MrPesi wrote:
"Exactly, just poor and middle-class shop at Ackermans. Yet, they use celebrities' kids who are rich, and these people never enter Ackermans' stores."
@temarrdee said:
"Oh my gosh. I am literally in tears just reading this because HONESTLY????! They must just leave that girl alone, its been one hell of a year and then some."
@NcubeSheperd said:
"she got what other kids don't have a following and connections simple thus how the world is."
Kairo Forbes reveals she gets paid to talk
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Kairo Forbes has been booked and busy since she was an infant.
The young star is part of Chow Town, the first-ever multiplayer Roblox game in South Africa by a banking company. The giant banking company initiated this initiative, which is aimed at children.
