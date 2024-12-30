DJ Zinhle Turns 42, Peeps Rave Over Her Ageless Beauty: “Still Looking Stunning at This Age”
- DJ Zinhle had social media buzzing over her looks after fans found out how old she turned on her birthday
- The stunning businesswoman shared new photos and revealed her age, and netizens were convinced she was bluffing
- Meanwhile, others weren't as impressed with her birthday photoshoot, saying she put too much on display
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Fans are impressed by how well DJ Zinhle has taken care of herself after learning how old she was.
DJ Zinhle celebrates birthday
Hey, bestie! DJ Zinhle just marked another trip around the sun and had fans doing a double-take after she revealed her age.
The beloved businesswoman and mother of two turned 42 on 30 December and treated fans to some steamy pictures from her birthday photoshoot.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Zinhle channelled a hot pilates look complete with a matching workout set, knee sleeves, high heels, and a "sweat" effect - imagine Teyana Taylor in Kanye West's Fade music video:
Mzansi reacts to DJ Zinhle's birthday
Fans showed love to Zinhle, while many had trouble believing that she was a day over 30:
cyan.boujee24 said:
"Happiest birthday to the most hard-working woman ever. We’re inspired, and we love and appreciate you and your brand!"
ratile_mabitsela wrote:
"Happy birthday, gorgeous momma! That body is such an inspo for 42, yikes!"
Nothando_Ro was impressed:
"Happy birthday to DJ Zinhle. Still looking stunning at this age."
noziphoangel posted:
"What a gorgeous body! Happy birthday, beautiful."
dj_nompriee was shocked:
"Did you say 42?"
Sonia80416397 commented:
"I need to start working out if this is how my age mates look now."
Meanwhile, others called her out for putting her assets on display, saying she was disrespecting her husband:
MfundoWela threw shade:
"Bongz' wife is undressed on the internet for other men at the age of 42, lol."
uuniversalmusic dragged Zinhle:
"Another middle-aged woman trying to recapture her youth."
PhistoMshini4 said:
"That time, this is someone's wife."
DJ Zinhle skates in her closet
In more DJ Zinhle updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ skating in her walk-in closet to pack her bags quickly.
Fans were impressed by her life hack and were eager to try it out for themselves.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za