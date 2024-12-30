DJ Zinhle had social media buzzing over her looks after fans found out how old she turned on her birthday

The stunning businesswoman shared new photos and revealed her age, and netizens were convinced she was bluffing

Meanwhile, others weren't as impressed with her birthday photoshoot, saying she put too much on display

DJ Zinhle's birthday photoshoot sparked mixed reactions online. Images: djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Fans are impressed by how well DJ Zinhle has taken care of herself after learning how old she was.

DJ Zinhle celebrates birthday

Hey, bestie! DJ Zinhle just marked another trip around the sun and had fans doing a double-take after she revealed her age.

The beloved businesswoman and mother of two turned 42 on 30 December and treated fans to some steamy pictures from her birthday photoshoot.

Zinhle channelled a hot pilates look complete with a matching workout set, knee sleeves, high heels, and a "sweat" effect - imagine Teyana Taylor in Kanye West's Fade music video:

Mzansi reacts to DJ Zinhle's birthday

Fans showed love to Zinhle, while many had trouble believing that she was a day over 30:

cyan.boujee24 said:

"Happiest birthday to the most hard-working woman ever. We’re inspired, and we love and appreciate you and your brand!"

ratile_mabitsela wrote:

"Happy birthday, gorgeous momma! That body is such an inspo for 42, yikes!"

Nothando_Ro was impressed:

"Happy birthday to DJ Zinhle. Still looking stunning at this age."

noziphoangel posted:

"What a gorgeous body! Happy birthday, beautiful."

dj_nompriee was shocked:

"Did you say 42?"

Sonia80416397 commented:

"I need to start working out if this is how my age mates look now."

Meanwhile, others called her out for putting her assets on display, saying she was disrespecting her husband:

MfundoWela threw shade:

"Bongz' wife is undressed on the internet for other men at the age of 42, lol."

uuniversalmusic dragged Zinhle:

"Another middle-aged woman trying to recapture her youth."

PhistoMshini4 said:

"That time, this is someone's wife."

DJ Zinhle skates in her closet

In more DJ Zinhle updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ skating in her walk-in closet to pack her bags quickly.

Fans were impressed by her life hack and were eager to try it out for themselves.

Source: Briefly News