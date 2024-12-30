Amapiano singer MaWhoo stunned in her latest selfie, where she showed off her insane face card

Although some people love her almost-natural looking face, others want her to ditch the makeup completely

Others brought up her embarrassing makeup picture, where she looked a mess after her performance

MaWhoo stunned netizens with her latest selfie where she wore minimal makeup. Image: Oupa Bopape on Getty Images, @mawhoo_ on Instagram

South African Amapiano singer MaWhoo looked stunning in her latest selfie photo. It is without a doubt that the Yanos singer has an insane face card.

MaWhoo steals hearts with makeup selfie

The Ngilimele hitmaker MaWhoo posted a selfie just recently when she showed off her face card with no makeup.

Peeps gushed over her almost-natural-looking face, which had eyelashes on. Other people want her to ditch the makeup completely, as her natural glow is undeniable.

@PianoConnectSA shared the picture.

Mzansi reacts to MaWhoo's selfie

This is how netizens reacted to MaWhoo's selfie, saying she really does not need all of the makeup. Another person brought up her embarrassing picture where she looked a mess after her performance with all of that cakey makeup.

@GlitEdgee said:

"Pretty girl. Her voice hhhayiiiiiiiiii."

@Mapiwan63229832 claimed:

"The way some fake eyelashes can ruin one’s look 🫣"

@EdwardMaps shared:

"She looks way better without make-up."

@SomanJR stated:

"May the gents continue giving this lady her girlfriend allowance."

@Snepto6074 stated:

"She is beautiful."

@muk0vhe shared:

"This baby really doesn’t need all that makeup."

@IamNkanyis said:

"This lady is beautiful. Make up is ruining our women."

@BlvckScvleOle claimed:

"There is something about this hun. She is just so unattractive; she’s very beautiful, but there’s a filthy aura around her. I don’t know, man."

