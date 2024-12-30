It definitely was not MaWhoo's day when her makeup was dragged on social media

The singer's post-performance look literally raised eyebrows and had netizens questioning her appearance

Netizens urged Mawhoo to leave the heavy makeup when she goes on stage after seeing the after-effects

Mzansi couldn't believe how MaWhoo’s makeup looked after her performance. Images: mawhoo_.

Source: Instagram

MaWhoo is catching shade online after peeps saw her latest picture with a not-so-impressive face beat.

MaWhoo stuns in new picture

Netizens said Mawhoo may have lost some points after a new photo of hers landed on their timelines.

The Amabhoza hitmaker was seen posing with a fan after a performance, with her makeup appearing clammy from the sweating.

Twitter (X) user hermainem shared MaWhoo's picture and a close-up, shocked at how the singer looked with her makeup unkept:

Here's what Mzansi said about MaWhoo's picture

Netizens couldn't believe how MaWhoo looked:

ministerTP__ said:

"Another reason why I hate make up."

Thendo_TT suggested:

"She has to stay away from makeup."

SizweRocBoy laughed:

"This reminds me of that Skomota video."

MusaMzilikazi posted:

"This makeup is called ashes to ashes."

Meanwhile, others understood that she had performed, saying she was beautiful regardless:

Tammy_thee_Godd said:

"One thing you can’t take away from Mawhoo is her beauty."

MaQue_za defended Mawhoo:

"MaWhoo is beautiful, just that this particular make up look is rushed. If she had more time to contour and blend the concealer and blush, then line her lips. You can just tell she didn't have enough time to finish her look."

Mamhayise123 wrote:

"When you perform, there's no need for heavy makeup."

bonikhanz posted:

"She was probably performing, and that’s why it looks like this, man. It happens to even Makhadzi."

Natasha Thahane shows off makeup-free face

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Natasha Thahane's face without makeup.

The Blood and Water actress had peeps convinced that she looked even more beautiful without a face beat and threw shade at her ex-boyfriend:

Thapz__ posted:

"Lorch fumbled a lot in life, but this one takes the cake."

