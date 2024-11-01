MaWhoo is in a celebratory mode as her collaboration with Aymos, Amabhoza surpassed 5 million views on YouTube

The Amapiano hit song received praises from people who said it is a hit song and perfect for the festive season

Aymos expressed gratitude over the continued support he is receiving in the industry and the wins he gets

One of the hottest Amapiano songs at the moment, Amabhoza has surpassed five million streams on YouTube.

MaWhoo and Aymos celebrate song's success

Amapiano vocalists MaWhoo and Aymos are in a celebratory mode as their collaboration, Amabhoza, amassed more than five million views on the video streaming platform.

On Instagram, Aymos expressed gratitude to his fans for the continued support they give him and his music. "I am extremely grateful. Thank you guys."

Mzansi reacts to Amabhoza's success

Netizens reacted to the wonderful achievement with congratulatory messages to the artists. The Amapiano hit song received praises from people who said it is a hit song and perfect for the festive season

luiziena gushed:

"Mawhoo has a million-dollar voice, so everything she touches turns into millions. Ask Mthandeni."

mpkiita' said:

"Thing is we like the songs always from Namibia."

eva.ndahambelela' stated:

"If this song does play in our house that day then the is no one, You deserve it."

mrs_abby_baby shared:

"Must be me, the way I listen to that song, it's abnormal.🔥"

@Priddyzaddy stated:

"Congratulations to you guys."

@l_604 shared:

"That's some good work there👍👍"

@francwear said:

"All I’m waiting for is the 19th of December!!"

@katlego_07 said:

"Contributed heavy to these numbers. Everyday everyday I’m streaming."

However, Nota decided to be controversial and slam the glorification of alcohol in the song and music video. In the song, Aymos and MaWhoo are saying that if you cannot handle your alcohol, you should leave it to the bosses.

@lavidaNOTA said:

"Our artists are calling out the effects of the promotion and glorification of alcohol abuse. Our government refuses to ban the promotion and advertising of alcohol. The liquor lobby is pumping millions into keeping the beloved country drunk as a skunk. We’re well & truly messed up!😔"

MaWhoo and DJ Maphorisa's studio session goes viral

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mawhoo and DJ Maphorisa were spotted together in the studio.

In the video posted on social media, the two artists were in the studio together, cooking some new music.

