Popular Amapiano music producer Kabza De Small teamed up with Mthunzi and MaWhoo on Amazwe

The three musos delivered a hot track called Amazwe which is a love song, and the music video depicts that

MaWhoo announced that the music video has been released, and it also received rave reviews

One of the most popular Amapiano songs has a music video out! Amazwe is blasted on several music platforms and fans cannot get enough of it.

Fans give Kabza De Small and MaWhoo's music video for 'Amazwe' a thumbs up. Image: siceqo

Source: Instagram

Amazwe music video out

MaWhoo has been featured on several bangers this year, proving how hard she works. The singer is known for her strong voice and catchy songs, whereas Kabza De Small is known for releasing hits after hits.

The stars teamed up for a hot song titled Amazwe with singer Mthunzi. They announced that the music video for the Amapiano love song has finally been released, and fans are here for it.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Taking to Twitter (X), @mawhoo3 shared a snippet as she announced that the music video is available for streaming on YouTube. "Amazwe (Official Music Video) is OUT NOW."

Mzansi gives praise to Amazwe

It is without a doubt that Amazwe is a banger. After MaWhoo teased the music video, fans gave her and Kabza, as well as Mthunzi, their flowers for the work they did on the track.

@Priddyzaddy said:

"Congratulations 🙌"

@Khayam89 lauded:

"The work behind this track 👌🏼"

@GreenstoneThe6 gushed:

"Good music video Amazwe❤️ hopefully we get to see Gucci music video by next week🙏🥺"

@Tishytash22 praised:

"A banger."

@Robnson_T criticised:

"Waiting a year after a song has dropped to release a video."

Nota criticises MaWhoo for releasing Amabhoza

Following Amabhoza hitting the five million views mark on the video streaming platform YouTube, Nota Baloyi criticised MaWhoo and Aymos' display or glorification for alcohol.

"Our artists are calling out the effects of the promotion and glorification of alcohol abuse. Our government refuses to ban the promotion and advertising of alcohol. The liquor lobby is pumping millions into keeping the beloved country drunk as a skunk. We’re well & truly messed up!😔"

The artists did not respond to Nota, instead, they celebrated their massive win.

MaWhoo and DJ Maphorisa's attend studio session

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mawhoo and DJ Maphorisa were recently spotted together in the studio.

In the video posted on social media, the two stars were in the studio, cooking some new music. Fans noted how close they might have been.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News