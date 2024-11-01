The South African Amapiano stars Mawhoo and DJ Maphorisa were spotted together

In a video posted on social media, the two artists were in studio together, cooking some new music

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the two stars being in studio together

Mawhoo and DJ Maphorisa were in studio together. Image: Aaron J. Thornton/ Oupa Bopape

Shuu! DJ Maphorisa has been topping the trending lists on social media lately, and this time around, it's about who he was spotted with.

Video of Mawhoo and DJ Maphorisa together trends on X

The South African controversial Amapiano star DJ Maphorisa was the talk of the town once again on social media after a viral video of him and Cyan Boujee spending quality time together went viral.

Recently, another video of the Scorpion Kings member with fellow Amapiano vocalist Mawhoo together in studio also trended on social media after an online user @PianoConnectSA posted it on their Twitter (X) page.

The clip was captioned:

"MaWhoo in studio with Dj Maphorisa and Child Dadj working on new music."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Madumoney and Mawhoo being in the studio together. Here's what they had to say:

@SwartSakk commented:

"When MaWhoo is with PHORI, she wears proper clothes ....but when she is with Kabza, she wears sultry clothes...hmm, interesting."

@mgwatyu_ wrote:

"This sounds nice."

@HertzvibeD said:

"The music school of Maphorisa."

@Nhlakaniph80651 responded:

"Maximising every opportunity."

@The_Terminatoa replied:

"Any opportunity to give Kabza nyash will be utilised."

@nope09990 said:

"Yeses, we are really tired of Amapiano."

@Macintosh3301 mentioned:

"Yoh, that chat on Mawhoo's phone."

Controversial podcaster MacG takes DJ Maphorisa's side

In more DJ Maphorisa updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to MacG taking the controversial producer's side in his royalties drama, saying it would cost an artist millions to have DJ Maphorisa present with them in the studio.

Of course, this shocked many fans, with others suspecting that Porry's claims of having Podcast and Chill on his payroll were valid after all.

