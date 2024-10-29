There is a video of DJ Maphorisa and Cyan Boujee spending time and smoking together

The video, which was shared by Musa Khawula, shocked South African netizens who had plenty to say

Social media users were stunned, saying he DJ Maphorisa has a type as he previously dated Thuli Phongolo

A video of DJ Maphorisa and Cyan Boujee spending quality time together has gone viral.

Source: Instagram

Scorpion Kings member DJ Maphorisa has been trending this morning following a viral video of him and Cyan Boujee spending quality time together.

Are Cyan Boujee and DJ Maphorisa dating?

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula stunned Mzansi's social media users when he posted a viral video of the two stars together.

It has been speculated that the DJ Maphorisa once dated Cyan Boujee for a short while but broke things off.

@Musa_Khawula on X said, "DJ Maphorisa and Cyan Boujee are secretly dating."

Mzansi reacts to Phori and Cyan Boujee video

@PhomoloM__ laughed:

"No wonder he's always fighting Prince Kaybee 🤣🤣🚮"

@BonoloAnne claimed:

"Maybe that's why her secret boyfriend stole her money and the dog, though that dog looked like a spiritual husband. Could Maphorisa be the sugar daddy who was supposed to help her pay for the Uber driver? Chomi?"

@Twinkie_October assumed:

"This is why she broke up with that sweet boy. Eww."

@ngumaandi said:

"The person who recorded this is stupid and will get caught easily. Cyan will know which neighbour it is based on the camera angle. They should've at least waited to find more incriminating and juicier evidence😭"

@Yanda76488410 lauded:

"Give that camera man bells😭aowa in between blinds sana😂😂waza nazo zishisa🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@Melusi_Mokone joked:

"Maphorisa also on a joint 💨💨I doubt he even hears whatever the woman is saying.💀💀"

@Mathapelo_Matz laughed:

"This is some TMZ reporting I’m afraid 😂"

@PrinceZiwa cried:

"How do you even get such evidence?? Whoever Recorded this is soo 😭💀💀, or maybe it's all scripted? They invite you to record and publish?"

DJ Maphorisa dedicates new song to his lover

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Maphorisa debuted a new song, Luv U 4eva, which fans assume was dedicated to Thuli Phongolo.

Thuli is allegedly enjoying a romantic vacation in Cape Town with her new boyfriend, who is a prominent businessman.

Source: Briefly News