“She Had Anger Issues”: Woman Confronts Former Teacher Turned Colleague, Video Leaves SA Stunned
- A woman confronted her former teacher in a TikTok video, asking why she wasn’t as good at teaching back in the day as she is now
- The teacher explained that experience and skill development have helped her improve over time
- Mzansi rushed to the comments to share their thoughts on this full-circle moment between the colleagues
It’s always interesting when life comes full circle, and this TikTok moment proves it!
Colleagues go down memory lane
An educator confronted her former teacher who is her colleague now, on the evolution of her teaching method.
The lady @mandee_sm, politely asked why she wasn’t teaching effectively back in the day. You can feel the playful vibes as the former pupil lightheartedly calls her out. Like, where was that energy before?
Teacher explains her growth
The teacher, taking it all in stride, responded calmly. She explained that she’s developed her skills over the years and gained more experience in handling different learners.
Watch the video below:
The video itself has racked up 122k views, with people loving the candid exchange. Mzansi netizens couldn’t resist chiming in.
See some comments below:
@Khanyi shared:
"She was also my Afrikaans teacher at Lensia. 😪 Iyoh that lady loved discipline over anything else. 💔😂😂"
@VinoliaTebatso highlighted:
"The way she waited for you to finish your concern. 😂😂😂😂 I love her."
@MohauSethole said:
"Her reasoning capability is on another level. 💯💯"
@tshepisorachekhu asked:
"Is that madam Vivian from Shari Primary School?"
@PD493 wrote:
"Yeah with experience you learn new methods of doing things and eventually a method that works well. 🤣🤣🤣"
@Setatisoso commented:
"Eh, this is wild. 🤣🤣🤣"
@Sedi.Montii mentioned:
"Umm sure Ke HOD yanong unlike ka nako tsa hao. 😂"
@Toya stated:
"She had anger issues. 😭🚮"
@Championprez27 added:
"Miss Vivian! My primary school Arts and Culture teacher. Never forget the pipe beats. 😁😁😁 Great that she still teaches."
Video shows teacher's battle with rowdy class
In another article, Briefly News reported that one South African student teacher did not have a pleasant experience during her first teaching practicum.
A video shows how she dealt with noisy and unruly schoolchildren during a lesson. The teacher is heard shouting at the top of her lungs as she tries to reprimand the kids and get them to stop making a noise.
