Teacher Handels Disruptive Learner Calmly: Netizens Want Her to Punish Them
- A viral video showed a teacher calmly returning a sock ball thrown by a learner, sparking diverse reactions on social media
- Some netizens praised the teacher for her composure, while others criticised the learner's disrespect
- The incident highlights the challenges of classroom management and varying opinions on disciplinary approaches
Netizens were not happy after seeing a video of a learner throwing a sock at a teacher.
Although the teacher calmly threw back the sock without saying anything, Mzansi felt it was disrespectful and wanted the learner to be disciplined.
See the video posted on X below:
The video took a surprising turn
Despite the learners thinking this was funny, netizens did not find it funny.
Mzansi was definitely up in arms about the disrespectful behaviour.
Fulcrum909 commented:
“These schools are built in different [ways].”
Cristine, another teacher, expressed:
“My class is even worse 😭”
𝓚𝓲𝓪𝓷𝓪🙈💍 noted:
“My teacher would have sent me out of the classroom 😭”
Dylan ✝️🇿🇦 reminisced about his own school experience:
“I went to Red Hill Private School in Johannesburg 🤓 ☝️”
Little~Ash~Girl reacted with a more intense remark:
"Hey, moenie die juffrou gooi nie jong man. As sy jou gegooi het was sy in die moeilikheid. Skryf eerder vir haar 'n briefie how oulik sy is🙄... [Hey, don't throw the teacher young man. If she dumped you she was in trouble. Instead, write her a note about how cute she is🙄...]
Nella expressed frustration:
“Daai knapie kort n pakslae😡[That boy needs a beating😡]"
ELLIE🎀✝ shared a sentiment similar to Cristine’s:
“My class is even worse 😭”
Abby commented on the nature of the incident:
“Nah, that’s just disrespectful.”
