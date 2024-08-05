A viral video showed a teacher calmly returning a sock ball thrown by a learner, sparking diverse reactions on social media

Some netizens praised the teacher for her composure, while others criticised the learner's disrespect

The incident highlights the challenges of classroom management and varying opinions on disciplinary approaches

A teacher's composed response to a disruptive student is captured in a viral video. Images: @cj_lorix_ttv.

Netizens were not happy after seeing a video of a learner throwing a sock at a teacher.

Although the teacher calmly threw back the sock without saying anything, Mzansi felt it was disrespectful and wanted the learner to be disciplined.

The video took a surprising turn

Despite the learners thinking this was funny, netizens did not find it funny.

Mzansi was definitely up in arms about the disrespectful behaviour.

Fulcrum909 commented:

“These schools are built in different [ways].”

Cristine, another teacher, expressed:

“My class is even worse 😭”

𝓚𝓲𝓪𝓷𝓪🙈💍 noted:

“My teacher would have sent me out of the classroom 😭”

Dylan ✝️🇿🇦 reminisced about his own school experience:

“I went to Red Hill Private School in Johannesburg 🤓 ☝️”

Little~Ash~Girl reacted with a more intense remark:

"Hey, moenie die juffrou gooi nie jong man. As sy jou gegooi het was sy in die moeilikheid. Skryf eerder vir haar 'n briefie how oulik sy is🙄... [Hey, don't throw the teacher young man. If she dumped you she was in trouble. Instead, write her a note about how cute she is🙄...]

Nella expressed frustration:

“Daai knapie kort n pakslae😡[That boy needs a beating😡]"

ELLIE🎀✝ shared a sentiment similar to Cristine’s:

“My class is even worse 😭”

Abby commented on the nature of the incident:

“Nah, that’s just disrespectful.”

