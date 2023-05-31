A High School boy sparked a heated debate on TikTok after people saw a video of him rubbing and kissing his teacher's head

South Africans scrutinised the teacher and student's interaction and posted interesting comments

The video has more than a million views on the video-sharing app and spreading on other social media platforms

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A male student showed great affection for his teacher in a viral video. Image: /@hlungstar

Source: TikTok

A teacher was caught on camera explaining his coursework to two High School students at his desk.

Unusual behaviour between High School teacher and student raises eyebrows

One of the boys can be seen in the TikTok video posted by @hlungstar caressing the teacher's head; he even landed a peck on his head after the brief lesson.

The 13 seconds clip prompted people to debate whether the behaviour was endearing or inappropriate on the social media platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Some applauded the teacher for fostering a safe place where students could be vulnerable and freely express themselves. Other eagle-eyed Mzansi peeps said the interaction made them uncomfortable.

Video of schoolboy showing his teacher affection goes viral

The footage which was uploaded on TikTok a day ago is sitting on 1 million views and 93 000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi scrutinise the interaction between the student and teacher

@lungani91 said:

"Bayajola."

@_ldy_vee mentioned:

"Some students only experience this father role model and love at school, bless his soul."

@pharkzein_Katleho asked:

"So we all gonna ignore the last kiss? "

@giftofsmoke wrote:

"There’s nothing wrong, it clearly shows how amazing the relationship he has with his learners."

@wenziithegreatest stated:

"Children now no longer respect elders."

@happym072 commented:

"Call me old fashioned but this is more than a good relationship between them. Ukubambelela ekhanda lomtomdala is a sign of disrespect."

@natashasisusa added:

"I love this video and this teacher is making me love it even more he's chilled about this whole thing."

@avothe_fruit said:

"The irony here is that on the board the is a sign saying 'no cellphones in class' and the camera person is recording with a phone."

Passionate teacher puts on a show as he teaches his class with vibey song, video leaves SA inspired

In another article, Briefly News reported that being a great teacher should be much more than credentials, experience, and intelligence. You need to have a heart and passion for the position.

One teacher displayed these characteristics beautifully when he was captured on video giving a lesson with great enthusiasm.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News