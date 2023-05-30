A group of preschool kids role-played on career day, and their choice outfits got tongues wagging on TikTok

Half of the little ones were wearing police uniforms, and the other half were clothed in prison jumpsuits

The video amused a lot of TikTok users, but some were not happy that preschool made other kids act like they were inmates

A video of kids playing dress-up went viral. Image: @phumakimii944

Source: TikTok

A bunch of preschoolers went on an educational excursion dressed up as police officers and prison inmates.

Preschooler's outfits on career day get mixed reactions online

TikTok user @phumakimii944 posted a video of the kid's trip and it sparked reactions from people on the platform.

People found the young children adorable as they were given a dose of what real life is like. Some Mzansi peeps protested in the comments about the little ones wearing orange overalls, saying it was a curse.

Many parents said they would never allow their kids to assume the prisoner role even if it's for pretense sake.

Video of playing dress up goes viral on TikTok

The clip was uploaded on Monday, May 29, and has already gathered 382 000 views on the video-sharing app.

Watch the video below:

South Africans give lively commentary on the kids' outfits

@tshepisomohale573 said:

"Not my child with those orange overalls."

@cabrino stated:

"I just saw Bheki Cele."

@atomik_lh mentioned:

"Lendaba yama public school is not making sure.‍♂️"

@mpower318i wrote:

"Crime is not gonna stop mos."

@scotch863 asked:

"Where is Nandipha and Bester?"

@siphothari posted:

"Why not doctors' and nurses' uniforms."

@mrpodolski2 stated:

"Nah these are the next actresses and actors. Drama pupils have a lot of characters."

@solly_setlale said:

"So wrong. What type of future leaders are we producing here."

@mudanalomufamadi commented:

"Guys we have all those types of people I think they are trying to teach kids rite and wrong, role-playing is education."

Source: Briefly News