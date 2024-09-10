MacG shocked South Africans recently following the latest episode of his YouTube show Podcast and Chill

The DJ spoke well of DJ Maphorisa when he and Sol Phenduka, as well as The Ghost Lady, discussed the exploitation drama

Mzansi was stunned by this because MacG previously called DJ Maphorisa a vampire who feeds off of young musicians

DJ Maphorisa has the backing of popular DJ and podcaster MacG after he seemingly defended him.

MacG spoke positively about DJ Maphorisa after he was called a gatekeeper. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

MacG says it costs millions to have Phori in studio

On the latest episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG and his co-hosts Sol Phenduka and The Ghost Lady spoke about DJ Maphorisa and the allegations of being an Amapiano gatekeeper, which have resurfaced.

After Samthing Soweto spoke out when he was snubbed from Amalanga Awafani despite having his vocals on the song, DJ Maphorisa was dragged online. He went on a rant and exposed the Isphithiphiti album maker, saying he is hypocritical.

MacG defended DJ Maphorisa, saying it would cost an artist millions to have DJ Maphorisa present with them in the studio.

@_mashesha shared the video on X:

SA reacts to MacG changing tune

Netizens were stunned by this as MacG was one of the people against DJ Maphorisa.

Earlier this year, MacG called DJ Maphorisa, a vampire who feeds off of young musicians.

This is what Mzansi said:

@Phuza_7 said:

"Actually. MacG is right. You can’t put a price on Phori’s advise, intellect, connections and ability to make a hit for you. Without him, any Amapiano song he’s worked on could be ahh."

@RyanNgcobo_RSA added:

"Phori did so much for South African music no one can bring him down we respect Phori amapiano, S.A Hip Hop, Mafikizolo,Wizkid,AKA,Kwesta,K.O,Black Coffee,Bucie,Black Motion and Davido etc and and so many things that are beautiful sana."

@NcedoMasoka mentioned:

"Nah he's definitely been paid or he's promised an interview... Kancane kancane u Mac is (as he puts it) "industry"

DJ Maphorisa addresses trolls

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Maphorisa clapped back at his haters after they dragged him for demanding music rights from artists.

After getting called out for his beliefs on owning artists' music rights for recording in his studio, Phori said he still holds the rights nonetheless.

