Popular amapiano song Imithandzo surpassed 10 million streams on Spotify

Mthunzi was grateful to Kabza De Small for believing in him and his supporters

The star shared a post on his Instagram about the song's achievement on Spotify and also Youtube

Mthunzi and Kabza De Small's song 'Imithandzo' reached 10 million streams. Image: @mthunzisa

Source: Instagram

Kabza De Small and Mthunzi have become the talk of the town after the success of their single Imithandzo. This is after Mthunzi came clean with his PR stunt of tying the knot with Azana.

Imithandzo surpasses 10 million streams

Amapiano has become a favourite genre for many people across the globe. Recently Kabza De Small and Mthunzi have been making headlines as their hit song featuring Young Stunna Imithandzo has surpassed 10 million streams on Spotify.

The singer Mthunzi who made netizens believe that he has tied the knot with Azana, wrote a heartfelt post regarding the success of the song on his Instagram page and thanked Kabza for believing in him.

In the first post, he wrote:

"1 Million Monthly Listeners I can’t even begin to imagine how it all has changed. A big thank you to @kabelomotha_ Thank you guys for believing in me What a way to end 2023."

See the post below:

In the second post, Mthunzi wrote:

"1 MILLION VIEWS in 5 DAYS! Shoutout to @mthunzisa & @kabelomotha_ for the incredible achievement with ‘Imithandazo’ featuring @reasonhd_ , @youngstunna_rsa , @djmaphorisa , @umthakathkush_ ! #ImithandazoMilestone #1millionstrong."

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate with Mthunzi

After he shared the posts, many social media users flooded his comment section with congratulatory and heartfelt messages. See some of the comments below:

msawenkosidumisani wrote:

"Waw yhooo ur song content iyakhuluma."

olefiedkhetha said:

"Superstar level."

lungelo_jazzicsoul_mbhele mentioned:

"Bongaaaaaaa bongaaaaaaaa congratulations Daymane."

thido_tee_sa commented:

"ShoutOut bro you deserve it your talent is unmatched."

pdoggamazing responded:

"Finally, Yebo uyigosti my bro! Kwande!"

thisisbantu replied:

"Congrats bro!!! Well deserved!"

teezy_freshforever shared:

"To the top broski."

Scorpion Kings stun fans with booking fee

Briefly News previously shared the Scorpion Kings' booking fee, which stunned fans, although many felt the number was just about right for the superstar duo.

Since joining forces, Kabza and Maphorisa have been an unstoppable force and continue to rock stages and take the music industry by storm with their infectious tunes. The publication also revealed a hefty letter of demand sent to the duo from an event organiser claiming ownership of intellectual property relating to the Scorpion Kings' event.

