Makhadzi took to social media to announce her favourite Big Brother Mzansi housemate at the moment

It's early days in the competition but Yolanda has stolen the superstar's heart with her personality

Fans of the reality TV show are feeling Makhadzi's choice and understand the singer's admiration for Yolanda

Makhadzi rallied behind 'Big Brother Mzansi' housemate, Yolanda. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi (BBM) is back with a bang, and guess who's riding the hype train? None other than Makhadzi herself!

The Ghanama hitmaker has named her current favourite housemate, and it's the vivacious Eulenda 'Yolanda' Monyai.

Yolanda's winning traits

The Limpopo-born sales consultant, aged 32, has won Makhadzi over with her self-confidence and energy that's downright infectious. Makhadzi wrote on her Instagram:

My favourite so far on Big Brother. Are you guys watching? Self-confidence is galore here, huyambiwa shem. ❤️ She’s a whole week mood."

See the post below:

BBM fans echo Makhadzi's cheers

A lot of BBM viewers like Makhadzi's pick. People told Makhadzi the admiration was mutual because Yolanda had said some kind words about the singer on the show.

@wisanisibiya said:

"And she loves you Khadzi. ❤️ You should hear how she speaks of you and your music."

@khuliso_makananise wrote:

"We don't have a choice but to vote."

@mulaudzi_livhu commented:

"Watching, voted for her yesterday. She’s a whole mood and more. Love her. ❤️❤️❤️"

@rasetelobeauty96 shared:

"Love her so much yoh, she's the vibe."

@lulu_khoza stated:

"We love our Venda queen."

@tlotlie_moorosi added:

"This one has already seen everyone naked and proud about it, Khadzi! "

@mikeymashila stated:

"Mukondeleli is a vibe. "

@itssa_mahlerh posted:

"Sinaye all the way.❤️❤️"

‘BB Mzansi's' language choice causes division

Recently, Briefly News reported that Big Brother Mzansi just started and already some of the viewers are complaining about certain rules changes in Season 4.

This comes after the show introduced 23 young and vibrant housemates on 21 January 2024. On Sunday, 21 January 2024, the first epic live session of the reality TV show premiered on Mzansi Magic, with Kamo Mphela as the guest performer for the evening.

