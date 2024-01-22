Big Brother Mzansi Season 4 has started, sparking early social media debates as fans pick their favourite contestants

Yolanda, a sales consultant and model from Limpopo, has quickly become a standout contestant, with viewers expressing strong support for her

Her openness about catching feelings fast and her desire to inspire others with differences have endeared her to fans

Big Brother Mzansi Season 4 kicked off over the weekend and social media users are already picking sides. The show has been charting trends as Mzansi dish their thoughts on the vibrant contestants.

BBMzansi contestant Yolanda catches SA's eye

It's that time of the year when South Africans take to social media to show love and support for their favourite housemates. The show kicked off on a high note and fans already have the contestants they will be voting for.

Reacting to a video shared by the Big Brother Mzansi page on X, social media users said they will be watching the show because of one contestant, Yolanda. According to the post, Yolanda is a sales consultant and model from Limpopo. The stunner noted that she entered Big Brother because she wants people who are different to know that it’s possible to do anything. The post read:

"Sales consultant and model Yolanda says she catches feelings very fast. Will this happen in the #BBMzansi house?

"She wants people who are different to know that it’s possible to do anything. Yolanda is a forever yena kind of girl because she’s loyal, very honest and catches feelings very fast."

Yolanda already BBMzansi viewers' favourite

Social media users noted that they already love Yolanda. Some even revealed that they would be watching the show because of her.

@morongwa_nikkie said:

"Lover her already."

@Chree_Holland commented:

"I love her!!!! Definitely a fav this season ❤️"

@tsakihyp added:

"Hey there Yolanda, I hope you'll make it my love #BBMzansi."

@gizzle_pablo wrote:

"Okay. I’m gonna watch cos because her."

