Big Brother Mzansi ( BBMzansiI )winner Khosi Twala made an announcement that pleased her friends

The reality TV star posted a YouTube video sharing an important update about a new show with her loyal supporters

Khosi Twala was all over social media raving about their favourite Big Brother South Africa contestant

Khosi Twala left her BBMzansi fans ecstatic once again with a boss move. The BBMzansi winner made a major announcement about her career.

Khosi Twala will have a Youtube series with ‘BBMzansi' titled 'Khoffee with Khosi' Image: @khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

Many people were delighted for Khosi Twala's latest win. People commented, congratulating her on her latest achievement with the reality TV franchise, Big Brother.

Khosi Twala makes Youtube announcement

Big Brother Mzansi winner Khosi Twala announced that she would be in an upcoming YouTube series. Watch the video where she made the announcement below:

Many people wrote that they were excited to see her about the YouTube series. People were raving as they congratulated her.

Fans eave about Big Brother Mzansi

Many people took to social media to rave about the Big Brother winner who is reaching new heights. Peeps discussed Khosi on the trending hashtag about BBMzansi.

@britikoplease wrote:

"Only one Khosi."

@symply_kim said:

"Mother for a reason."

Congratulations Khosi commented:

"Yummy Mummy."

@Olajhumoke2 wrote:

"Bathong, Only big thing. Yummy Mummy."

@sandybabyonyii gushed:

"Congratulations, beautiful Khosi."

@Yvonne_Godswill added:

"Congratulations babygirl. The thing is the world isn’t readyyy for you! Super proud of you."

