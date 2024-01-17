Big Brother Mzansi is set to make an epic return, and fans can't wait

The reality TV show has begun the countdown to what is expected to be a fantastic season

Mzansi is ready for all the juicy drama from the Big Brother housemates

Mzansi joined the countdown to ‘Big Brother Mzansi’s anticipated return. Images: bigbromzansi

Big Brother Mzansi is about to hit our screens! The popular reality TV show will go live in January 2024, and fans can't wait to hear from Biggie after a while. Netizens also anticipate more drama in the upcoming season, and what would Big Brother be without some theatrics?

Big Brother Mzansi gears up for return

The people's favourite show, Big Brother Mzansi, is about to breathe life back into local television! The reality TV show is set to make an epic return and promises an unforgettable season.

This means a new winner who will hopefully let fans in on what they splurged on with their million-rand prize money!

Hoping to keep fans excited for the show, BBMzansi began counting down the days leading to the premiere - 21 January 2024 on Mzansi Magic:

"#SyaMosha in 5 days, and we are ready to take over the streets with #BBMzansi lingo!"

Mzansi hyped over Big Brother Mzansi return

Netizens are excited to finally hear Biggie's voice again and to get all the juicy drama expected in the upcoming season:

RethabileMokg was excited:

"#BBMzansi is coming to us in 5 days! We are so close to not sleeping, finding new faves, and new couples!"

__Tshepo was hyped:

"Oh, now the countdown is on and it's about to go down on #BBMzansi"

NotYetUhuru_ couldn't wait:

"Only five days? Omg, we’re in for a treat!"

amukelani_02 was ecstatic:

"Can’t believe we’re really 5 days away from #BBMzansi! Just hearing Big Brother's voice is going to light up my entire day, I swear!"

athandwe_ said:

"I look forward to seeing and experiencing the housemates, and all those personalities!"

Themba Broly attacked by hitmen

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to former Big Brother Mzansi contestant, Themba Broly revealing that hitmen attacked him.

The media personality posted a video battered and bruised, saying someone wants them dead.

Netizens were convinced that the attack was a result of Themba doing Mpho Wa Badimo dirty, leading to their messy breakup.

