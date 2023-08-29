Masked Singer SA Season 1 winner has already started reaping the benefits that come with being a champion

Holly Rey picked up one of her prices, a converted Mercedes Benz, the day after she came out victorious

Anele Mdoda celebrated the 'Lollipop' on her social media and was joined by other netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Masked Singer SA Season 1 winner Holly Rey has picked up her new Mercedes Benz as part of the competition prizes. Images: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images, @druwcapa/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

The Masked Singer SA Season 1 winner, Holly Rey, is already seeing the fruits of her labour as the Lolipop on the talent music show on Netflix.

Anele Mdoda celebrates Holly Rey's Mercedes Benz

Taking to her Twitter, the producer Anele Mdoda sent a shout-out to the singing candy as she went to collect her new whip, a Mercedes Benz, as part of the prices to winning the music competition:

"Madame Lollipop picking up her wheels as winner of Masked Singer Season 1!!! Thank you @MercedesBenz_SA I will be coming to pick up my G wagon later this week when I have time."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Check out the post below:

Tweeps congratulate Holly Rey on her Benz

The award-winning singer received praise and compliments from her fans, who thought the win was well-deserved:

@Thebaddie02 was shocked:

"So she won a car? So it wasn't just fun and games, but was a real competition?"

@MarumoMashigo wanted to give it a shot:

"Wow Anele, Sisi I'm proud of your show. Please invite me for season 2, I would appreciate being part of this. What are the criteria?"

@PabaleloMosima joined in:

"Wait. What? It wasn't just for fun? Please, what can I do to become a celebrity before next season and be one of the masks?"

@ii_naome was pleasantly surprised:

"Hebanna I didn't know the winner gets a new whip."

@Makwande02 had an idea:

"Phila kamnandi Sweetie, can we be friends."

Netizens ready for Idols to be canned

In another Briefly News story, some netizens felt the final season of Idols SA could not have come sooner.

Voicing their opinions about the low viewership of the once-popular Sunday night singing competition, netizens listed several reasons, including moving the show to a Saturday, favouritism and welcoming fresh ideas like the Masked Singer SA.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News