The Bala brothers are set to premiere their reality show on Mzansi Magic in late April

Zwai Bala is one of the pioneering stars in the Kwaito genre and opened doors for his younger brothers

The brothers have carved out successful music careers and have won multiple awards

Mzansi Magic's new reality show will feature the Bala brothers. Images: @phelobala, @loyisobala and @zeebala

Mzansi Magic is set to roll out a new reality show featuring the super-talented Bala family. Loyiso, Phelo and Zwai will open their homes and lives to millions of fans all over South Africa on Mzansi Magic's The Bala Family, which will premiere on April 20.

Bala brothers to get their show

Fans of the Bala brothers will glimpse the lives of Mzansi's most loved musical family. The show is also set to take a closer look at the rest of the talented family as we get to know the new generation of the Bala clan.

Taking to Instagram, Phelo said:

Yah! we are here now! #thebalafamilyrealitytvshow

Making their mark in the music industry

Kwaito pioneer and eldest brother, Zwai Bala, burst onto the Mzansi music scene with the iconic music group, TKZee, releasing hits such as Dlala Mapantsula, Fiasco and Mambotjie. As reported by News24, the group were honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 South African Music Awards. Zwai has since branched into gospel music and produced songs like Ndize and Mdumise.

Following in their brother's footsteps

Following his brother's footsteps, middle brother Loyiso carved out a successful solo music career in R&B, releasing songs like Dali Wami and Wrong For You. After turning to gospel music, IOL reported that the singer would return to the rhythm and blues genre with a song titled Do It Again featuring rapper Gigi LaMayne.

Loyiso shared a cover of the song on Instagram and said:

"Thank you for all the love fam. Do it again is now available in all digital stores. Also check out the music video on YouTube."

Their youngest brother, Phelo Bala, has seen moderate success in the music industry. With songs such as Andisafuni and Nanini, he has made his own mark in the industry. He is also known for his high-profile relationship with media personality Moshe Ndiki.

The brothers have also released music together as a vocal trio under the group The Bala Brothers, garnering worldwide recognition. Seeing how the family gets on in their new show will be interesting.

Phelo Bala sheds light on sangoma calling, singer says being a traditional healer is challenging and demanding

Briefly News has reported on Phelo Bala's sangoma calling. The singer opened up about the challenges and the backlash he faced whilst going through this new chapter in his life.

He added that he doesn't think he would have chosen to be a traditional healer if he had a choice because it is not a joke. He then addressed trolls who claim most of the sangomas are faking it. He questioned why anyone would fake something "so challenging and demanding".

Source: Briefly News