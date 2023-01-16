Phelo Bala has shared light on his sangoma calling after he was slammed for allegedly making his traditional journey a fashion statement

Reality TV star Khanyi Mbau threw shade in the direction of the singer and other Mzansi celebs who have answered their calling

Opening up about his journey, Phelo said he accepted his calling eight years ago, adding that being a traditional healer is not a joke because it is challenging

Phelo Bala has opened up about his calling. The singer was slammed recently when he shared a snap of himself proudly rocking his sangoma attire.

Phelo Bala has shed some light on his ancestral calling. Image: @phelobala

Some of the people who seemingly threw shade in his direction was Khanyi Mbau. Phelo Bala reportedly told his naysayers that he accepted his calling eight years ago after Khanyi labeled celeb sangomas as "urban sangomas".

ZAlebs reports that the musician shared that he's calling is nothing new. Speaking to Zimoja, the star said he's not making a fashion tatement with his calling. He further said that he has been opened about it and even shared his hardships and what his spiritual journey means.

"It's not something you wake up to one morning and decide to pursue."

He added that he doesn't think he would have chosen to be a traditional healer if he had a choice because it is not a joke. He then addressed trolls who claim most of the sangomas are faking it. He questioned why anyone would fake something "so challenging and demanding".

Who are some of Mzansi's celeb sangomas

Some of Mzansi's celeb who have taken the sangoma route are Zodwa Wabantu, Gogo Maweni, Gigi Lamayne and Culoe De Song, among many others, and the list keeps growing.

