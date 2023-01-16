Busta 929 has announced that he has finished building a big house for his family after becoming a professional recording artist a few years back

The Amapiano music producer took to his timeline and posted videos of th house from when construction workers started until they finished building it

The star's supporters and celebrity friends praised him for not forgetting about his people back home and making sure they have a proper roof over their heads

Busta 929 is being praised for building a house for his family. The Amapiano music producer took to his timeline to make the announcement.

Busta 929 built a beatiful home for his family. Image: @busta_929

Source: Instagram

Taking to his official Instagram account, the yanos DJ shared videos of the construction. The clips show the house from when it started to the finished product, reports TshisaLIVE.

The proud artist has joined stars such as Big Zulu and many others who built their family homes from the underground up instead of buying one. Busta 929 captioned his post:

Busta 929's fans and celeb friends applaud him

The star's celebrity friends and supporters shared that they're proud of him for buidling the beautiful house for his family. Many said God will continue blessig the hitmaker because he hasn't forgotten about his people back home since he made it in the music industry.

sanamchunu7 commented:

"God will bless you more and more."

mawhoo_ said:

"Things we wanna see."

sje_konka wrote:

"Nice move Baba 92."

moses_popwii commented:

"That’s really a great idea and it’s massive most of people fail to do it for their family."

khuda_sishi wrote:

"Things we wanna see on Insta. Not this fake life we see everyday."

kgothatso.lepha said:

"Great move bra, but don't forget that we've contributed in building that house by buying ur tickets."

wandile.chamane added:

"Congratulations brother, these are the achievements to be proud of, even if you lose your step one day, you will always have a comfortable home to go to."

Xowla builds a house for his family

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Big Zulu took to his timeline to congratulate his artist for building a home for his granny. The Mali Eningi hitmaker revealed that he signed Xowla to Nkabi Records less than a year ago but he's already doing big things.

The star applauded the responsible young man for making sure that he's family has a roof over their heads. Taking to Twitter, the record label boss shared snaps of Xowla's gogo and the house he is building. Nkabiasked his fans to congratulate Xowla for being the man of the house at a young age.

Xowla also took to his timeline to share that he's taking care of his granny because she has showed him love since he was born.

Source: Briefly News