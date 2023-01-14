South African rapper Emtee has taken to his Twitter account to reveal that he has no manager

This urgent confirmation comes after a number of scammers targeted his devoted fan base using his name

The Manando hitmaker cleared his name just before releasing his highly anticipated new album, D.I.Y. 3

Emtee has confirmed that he has no manager after scammers posed as his management to make quick cash from his fans.

Emtee says his brand is managed by him. Image: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

The Manando rapper slammed the scammers on Twitter in a series of tweets. He stated that his fans and events promoters should be wary of being deceived by people using his name.

"I DO NOT HAVE A MANAGER. Stop believing people who claim to be my manager."

The tweet then prompted people to ask whether his wife is his manager, as it's common for stars to be managed by their spouses in Mzansi's celebville. It seems like the rapper took offence to the question as he shared the following post:

"That’s my wife. Manage what?"

According to ZAlebs, Emtee not only manages himself but is also the CEO and artist of his recording company, Emtee Records.

Mzansi hip-hop heads excited after Emtee announced he's working on his next studio album, D.I.Y. 3

In a Twitter post, the rapper confirmed that a collaboration with Blxckie will appear on the highly anticipated album. Emtee's fans couldn't keep calm when he made the announcement.

Check out peeps' reactions below:

@MareiRee2 said:

"Drop that next month. Talk with Somnyama , Next Month ❗️"

@_RealBruce shared:

"Guess we're eating soon."

@HiphopSAtoday posted:

"Anticipating great music."

@dripkantane replied:

"It’s obvious the beat is lit‍♀️"

Former Uzalo star Dawn Thandeka King warns fans about hacked Facebook account

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that Diep City star Dawn Thandek King said people should not fall for a scam that has been operating on her Facebook account.

The actress used her Instagram account to warn her fans about the photoshopped images that the scammers have been using to advertise their products, misleading her followers into believing that she is the owner of the brand.

Fans and other celebrities have since reacted.

Source: Briefly News