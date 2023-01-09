Actress Dawn Thandeka King recently took to Instagram to warn her followers about products that have been sold under her name

The actress made it clear that her Facebook account has been hacked and she has nothing to do with the products advertised on the page

Fans and other celebrities have since reacted to the post. One person said: "To think I believed this and even shared it with a friend"

Dawn Thandeka King warns fans about her hacked Facebook account. Image: @dawnthandeka_king

Source: Instagram

'Diep City' star Dawn Thandek King said people should not fall for a scam that has been operating on her Facebook account.

The actress used her Instagram account to warn her fans about the photoshopped images that the scammers have been using to advertise their products, misleading her followers into believing that she is the owner of the brand.

"I have nothing to do with this BRAND or this product. My images have been used without my consent. I don't have a blog or whatever this. It's a scam!" she wrote captioning the pictures on Instagram

Fans and other celebrities have since reacted. Black Panther star and legendary actress Connie Chiume said:

"I see they are now using Tumi Morake's images too."

@samsam6582 commented:

"To think I believed this and even shared it with a friend. However, I wondered ba apha ku insta I have not seen you looking like this or sharing the story."

@ruthmalebati wrote:

"And it keeps on popping up each time one is on Facebook, many people are buying into this scam."

@ntsebengtherecia:

"I just knew it because I’ve seen the original picture in blue dress you holding a glass of wine."

