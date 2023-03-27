Costa Titch may no longer be with us physically, but his timeless music lives in all corners of the world

Chris Brown was spotted vibing to the late rapper's hit song Big Flexa at a club, and the videos are trending

South Africans on social media said the clips were heartwarming but sad that Costa was not here to see the moment

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Chris Brown jammed to Costa Titch's song while clubbing in Europe. Image: @costatitch and @chrisbrownofficial

Source: Instagram

Chris Brown has been showing love to South African artists lately, and people are happy the superstar appreciates Mzansi music.

Six days ago, Nasty C linked up with the US artist in Europe and posted a picture on Instagram. SA singer Tyla was also given an enormous opportunity and joined Chris during his tour that kicked off in the UK in February.

Chris brown busts some moves to Big Flexa

The Monalisa hitmaker was recorded dancing to Costa Titch's song Big Flexa, and the clip got fans in their feels all over again after the SA rapper's untimely passing.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Costa passed away on March 11 after he collapsed at the Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg.

Watch the video of Chris Brown dancing below:

Reactions

@sibusisoboemah posted:

"It was only a matter of time before Chris was going to work with Costa. I could already imagine their music video together."

@Sphinx_Lunatic said:

"Chris Brown dancing to Big Flexa by Costa Titch has to be one dope moment and also sad. Costa didn't get to see this moment."

@Jabu_Macdonald wrote:

"Chris Brown jamming to Costa Titch’s Big Flexa."

@SimphiweUchila commented:

"Lol, SA hip hop fans support American hip hop and people in the USA party to our songs."

@iamlivedi mentioned:

"Amapiano is big."

@karam69_ commented:

"Firstly these people are in Europe and bumping Costa."

@prinxessxolile stated:

"Fave out there still lives his life though."

Nasty C’s UK pic with Chris Brown has Mzansi dragging A-Reece, ‘Sneaky’ rapper’s fans defend him

In a related story, Briefly News reported that Nasty C shocked Mzansi when he shared two photos of himself with his idol, Chris Brown.

According to the rapper's Instagram location, he took photos with the American superstar in the United Kingdom (UK), and the comments were filled with Mzansi celebrities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News