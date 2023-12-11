Former Big Brother Mzansi winners share their surprising post-victory purchases in a nostalgic TikTok video

Mandla, Ntombi, Ace and Mpho wa Badimo opened up in a TikTok video that grabbed Mzansi's attention

The reality TV show fans appreciated the tidbit of information and stanned their faves in the comments

Mandla Hlatswayo, Mpho wa Badimo and other 'Big Brother Mzansi' winners opened up about bagging the prize money. Image: @midlos and @mpho_wa_badimo

Big Brother Mzansi (BBMzansi) winners took a trip down memory lane by disclosing the first thing they bought with their prize money in a video posted by DStv.

The first BBMzansi winner, Mandla Hlatshwayo, reminisced about his grand prize of R1 million by revealing a surprising R59 airtime purchase that took fans by surprise.

Ntombi and Ace splurge on wheels

The 2015 BBMzansi winners, Ntombi and Ace, shared their extravagant post-victory purchase, saying they used their whopping R2 million to buy a car.

Mpho wa Badimo sweet craving

Michelle 'Mpho wa Badimo' Mvundla, who walked away with R2 million in 2022, had an unexpected answer. She mentioned she grabbed doughnuts to satisfy a sweet craving that had been lingering.

Khosi Twala also made an appearance in the heartwarming video.

Watch the video uploaded on the account @dstv_southafrica below:

Video sparks nostalgia

The TikTok video stirred nostalgia among fans. It also sparked a wave of reactions about the days when they watched these BBMzansi champions navigate the ups and downs of the reality show 24/7.

See the comments below:

@NomaswaziSwayyTsha said:

"Ntombi and Ace are lying. "

@Terry_Nosipho_Madalane

"I have never celebrated a BB winner like I did Mandla. I cried until I lost my voice. He was my GOAT!"

@xolee commented:

"Imagine being asked ngemali engasekho."

@BakiiLopez posted:

"Bathong Mandla. The best BBM ever."

@andilenolwazi asked:

"Haibo Iris and her love for chocolate. Where is she?"

@zamzam shared:

"My King Khosi! My favourite winner of all time."

@siphesihle wrote:

"The others wasted their money they have nothing now."

@Zann added:

"Khosi definitely donated to her own charity cos Khosireigns have been spoiling her by the time she got her mone."

Khosi Twala discloses money spent on her by fans

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Khosi Twala, the titan that won Big Brother's heart in April, didn't just receive the $100K (R1.8M) cash prize but also won the hearts of her legion of fans who go under the Khosi Reigns banner.

Khosi revealed that although she hasn't counted the money, the estimation of her momentary spoils is R500K.

