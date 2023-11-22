Big Brother Titans winner Khosi Twala has opened the lid on how much her fans have gifted her since she left Biggie's house

When she won the competition in April this year, she walked away with $100K (R1.8M) and has since been showered with more

On her birthday, she was gifted with money and even more cash notes during a recent luncheon organised by the Khosi Reigns

Khosi Twala got candid about the love and spoils she's been receiving from her fan base, the Khosi Reigns. Images: @lindt.photography, @khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

Khosi Twala, the Titan that won Big Brother's heart in April, didn't just receive the $100K (R1.8M) cash price but also won the hearts of legions of fans who call themselves the Khosi Reigns.

Since she left the house, the Khosi Reigns have gifted her with money, support, and materialist tokens of love.

The Khosi Reigns gifts Khosi Twala with more than R500K

Khosi revealed to TshisaLive that although she hasn't counted the money, the round estimation of her momentary spoils rounded off to R500K:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

“I haven't counted the money. They have given me so much. On my birthday I received more than R200,000.

"When I came out of the house they gave me R100,000 and they've sent me money in between so I think overall since leaving the house I have received R500,000 from my fans and more when we include the travelling expenses.”

The Khosi Reigns spoil Khosi Twala with Rosebank luncheon

Her fans recently took her to lunch in a fancy Rosebank restaurant, and she posted it on her Instagram. The post had nine photos where she showed different gifts like a money bouquet and a cake that had a string of money embedded inside.

She wrote a lengthy note showing her gratitude and appreciation for her fans. She said she remains shocked at the overwhelming love she keeps getting from people. Check out her post below:

Bonang Matheba serves royal vibes with French-inspired outfits

In other entertainment stories on Briefly News, Bonang Matheba showed off four gorgeous outfits taken during her Paris trip.

She was clad in a cream-white two-piece with a matching hat and gold jewellery to complete the outfit that earned her a nod from online fashion police.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News