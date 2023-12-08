Zakes Batwini gushed over the interview he had with his wife, Nandi Madida

The Osama hitmaker shared a snippet on his Twitter page and shared what they were talking about

The star also wrote that this was the best interview of the year and that they spoke about his new album, The Star is Reborn

Zakes Batwini had an interview with his wife, Nandi Madida, recently. Image: @zakesbantwini, @nandimadida

Source: Instagram

The Grammy award-winning producer Zakes Bantwini was smitten by his beautiful wife, Nandi Madida, recently during their interview.

Zakes Bantwini gushes over his interview

Just days after he signed a deal with a man he discovered on social media, Zakes gushed over the sit-down interview he had with his wife, Nandi on social media.

The Osama hitmaker shared a post on his Twitter (X) page where he posted that he had the most amazing interview of the year.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

He wrote:

"My favourite interview of the year, can’t wait for this one to come out, had the pleasure of sitting down with my amazing wife @Nandi_Madida chatting about new album“The Star is Reborn” dropping midnight. Interview drops on @AppleMusic africa now radio tomorrow."

See the post below:

Netizens compliment Zakes and Nandi

Social media users flooded his comment section with complimentary messages. See some of the responses below:

@stonesmoyo said:

"Beautiful."

@NPMachanyana1 wrote:

"Nice One my Bother."

@tshepo_maphepha shared:

"This is beautiful bro."

@YoliHeaven_Sent mentioned:

"Le cute mani."

@buhlebamashasha said:

"…and he’s blushing."

@SunflowerBoitu complimented:

" Nandi is so gorgeous."

@melzos_ praised:

"You found gold in Nandi bhuti. May God keep you together for eternity."

@MLutseke responded:

"This made me smile man.. your lady is so awesome brother."

@MadikizelaThado replied:

"Love love love it, such an amazing couple."

Siya Kolisi shows off twerking skills to Zakes Bantwini's Osama

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mzansi is glad to have the Springboks back home after their historic win in the Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand.

It's been a celebration every day since the Boks arrived, and they even got to party it up with Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida, who said her hubby had Siya Kolisi and the Boks twerking. Siya was captured getting down with his teammates and some supporters.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News