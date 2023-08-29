Zakes Bantwini is excited to sing and dance with his fans at the upcoming Abantu festival

The Grammy award-winning DJ and producer is performing across various Cape Town universities as he builds anticipation for his show

Zakes has now revealed the festival's lineup graced with big names to give fans a reason to buy a ticket

Zakes Bantwini revealed the big names for the upcoming Abantu festival and encourages fans to buy tickets for a magical music experience.

Source: Instagram

Zakes Bantwini is preparing for his upcoming Abantu festival and his Cape Town fans get to see him just before the event. Zakes is currently in The Mother City building hype for the festival across various universities.

He has now revealed the lineup for the festival and fans are ready to empty their pockets for some tickets.

Zakes Bantwini reveals Abantu festival lineup

Zakes Bantwini's Abantu festival is proving to be a show no one wants to miss and the Osama hitmaker just gave fans a reason to buy a ticket.

Zakes shared the star-studded lineup for the Abantu festival that features the likes of K.O, Sun-El Musician, and Ami Faku.

After previously changing the dates, the festival will officially take place on 28 October and is expected to be one for the books.

"CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA. 28 OCT 2023. 'A B A N T U.'"

Fans erupt over Abantu lineup

Among Zakes' excited fans are his peers who can't wait to witness the magic at the Abantu festival:

goodlucklive said:

"We are so proud of this and you, this is not a festival it's a movement. Let's make history brother!"

shekhinahd responded:

"Let’s go!!!"

majorleaguedjz commented:

"Let’s gooo!"

micasamusic posted:

"Let’s goooooo!!!"

karyendasoul added:

"Let’s make history."

jeremyloops said:

"Gonna be fire! Cooking up something extra special for this one!"

lovecapetown posted:

"We’re ready!"

sirvincentsa commented:

"A movie loading!"

siphosethumaxongo responded:

"Bought My Ticket Earlier Today & I’m still happy Woooza what a lineup!"

hobeka_thala posted:

"Whaaaaat Sun-el AmiFaku?? We love you Zakes, our tickets are ready!"

cityofct added:

"We CANNOT wait! Ready for this!"

nammy_m2 said:

"Now that’s what I call a lineup."

