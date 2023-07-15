Hitmaker Zakes Bantwini announced a new date for his Abantu show

Fans have requested that he not shelve his concert once more as he has done so in the past

The show is expected to be hosted in the Mother City in Spring this year

Fans begged Zakes Bantwini not to postpone his show again. Image: Rebecca Sapp/ Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Zakes Bantwini's fans have pleaded with him not to postpone his upcoming show after he announced that tickets are available on Instagram.

The show, Abantu, will be hosted at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town in October this year.

Zakes Bantwini fans ask him not to postpone the show

The fans' request came following previous postponements from Zakes where he was either due to perform or host a show.

In 2020 he postponed his Love, Light and Music Session concert in support of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd.

The Grammy Award-winning Bantwini was supposed to host Abantu in November last year but postponed it.

It was postponed to March this year, and that too was delayed.

Fans commented on his Instagram post that he must also not postpone this show.

To view the post, click on this link.

Fans reminded Zakes not to cancel this time. Image: @zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

Fans beg Grammy Award-winning Bantwini to stick to his word

Fans came to the comment section in droves to make their pleas to the hitmaker.

Yolandamdawe was glad the show was happening.

"Finally, you won't postpone on us again!"

Rock Santana begged him.

"Please, we don't postpone this year."

Jvdestylist was surprised the venue changed.

"It's no longer coming to Durban?"

Bontle Modiselle was excited.

"Massive!"

Deejay_maestroza applauded him.

"Nice way to target your market Congratulations in advance. It's already a success."

