Musician Zakes Bantwini is having a phenomenal year and the country is rooting for his success

Following his win at the 65th Grammy Awards for Bayethe with Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman, Zakes is in full gear and can't be stopped

Now back on the road and doing shows, Bantwini took some time off to pay his respects to his late mom

Zakes Bantwini took the Grammy Award he won for 'Bayethe' to his mom's graveside, picturing how super proud she would be of his achievement. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo, Frazer Harrison, Rebecca Sapp

Source: Getty Images

Zakes Bantwini visited his mom's grave with the Grammy Award he received earlier in the year. The Osama hitmaker won the prestigious award for his feature in Nomcebo Zikode's Bayethe, which also features Wouter Kellerman.

Despite the immense love and support, it's evident that Zakes wishes to have celebrated the win with his mom, who passed away in 2007. Zakes shared a photo seated beside his mom's headstone with the award next to him and captioned it:

"I did it, Mom."

Zakes faced tragedy before his triumph

As many settled into the new year, Zakes began 2023 on a sad note as he mourned the death of his father, who was tragically gunned down on the evening of 4 January. While friends and family rallied behind him in his support, Bantwini slowly got back on his feet in time to accept his Grammy Award.

Among the nominees who competed in the Best Global Music Performance category, it was Nomcebo, Zakes and Wouter who took home the Grammy and made the country proud.

Burna Boy, who shared the category with the Bayethe stars, later called out the Recording Academy over his loss, stating that Last Last deserved the win.

Mzansi reacts to Bayethe Grammy win

South Africans wasted no time as online users congratulated the artists on social media. The award is among many others as South Africa's talent and versatility continue to gain global recognition.

The EFF congratulated the trio in a press release, saying their names will forever be remembered as great African talents.

"The victory once again reaffirms the depth in talent in South Africa's music industry, which is globally recognised and appreciated."

A new home to house Zakes' musical talent

Briefly News recently covered the news of Zakes and Nomcebo signing with new talent agency, ALINE, along with Boity Thulo.

The head of ALINE emphasised the agency's position as a key tool in expanding its artists' greatness, introducing them to opportunities while investing in their talent and potential.

Source: Briefly News