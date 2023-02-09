Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman's Grammy trophy has turned into a controversy

Nigerian musician Burna Boy, nominated in the same category, was shocked by his "unexpected" loss

The Last Last hitmaker went on social media to blast the Grammys for failing to recognise his massive impact with his hits in the past year

Burna Boy is not taking his Grammy loss well. The Naija singer has gone on a social media rant after the lush ceremony in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023.

Burna Boy has called out the Grammys for snubbing him of the Global Music Performance trophy. Image: Rebecca Sapp and Mike Marsland

Source: Getty Images

ZAlebs reports that Burna was a solid contender with his song Last Last in the category for Best Global Performance but sadly lost to South Africa's Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman. The Mzansi musicians bagged the trophy for their hit collaboration, Bayethe.

It seems like the loss was not well received by the Nigerian artist, as screenshots of his Instagram stories blasting the Grammys and throwing shade at the winners went viral. In one of the screengrabs shared by on Twitter, Burna called out the Grammys for not recognising his hard work.

In another one, shared by ZAlebs Burna said:

"The Grammys are full of sh*t and lies! We all know that nobody deserves that sh*t but me. They can't stop me now, not ever!!

Mzansi shares the same sentiments with Burna Boy

In a post shared by popular tweep @Am_Blujay claiming he's never heard of the song, peeps said Burna Boy should have been the winner, not Zakes Bantwini.

@RawllingsM said:

"I love Zakes but something is definitely not adding up."

@llee_maile shared:

"I didn't even know this song till I saw this clip. I thought Zakes won for Osama and Nomcebo for Jerusalema."

@__Malebo replied:

"We go through the same every year with “Song of the Year” shame. I know how he feels right now."

@Tshidi_G commented:

"I am proudly South African but I honestly get your point. Haibo Last Last was a hit. I just heard the song now. Congratulations to the winners."

@Mngqusho_ also said:

"Whoever is judging in this category must know that African music has evolved. We don't sing like sihlala ehlathini anymore. Congrats to them though."

@dt_inala wrote:

"It fits the stereotype of the 'Africa' they love to see. The traditional clothing, the sound and of course the reconciliatory white man. It's the closest they could get to Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Paul Simon."

@BaneoTax added:

"I'm hearing this song for the first time today as well. Mara let's be honest they did Burna dirty."

Grammy winner Nomcebo Zikode roasted after comparing herself to Miriam Makeba, Mzansi also drags 'Bayethe'

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Mzansi has changed its tune and is no longer happy about Nomcebo Zikode, Zakes Bantwini and Wouter Kellerman's Grammy win.

Recently, Nomcebo took to Twitter to honour the last South African female artist to have won a Grammy, Miriam Makeba.

Peeps felt like Nomcebo's post was disrespectful to the late, legendary singer Miriam Makeba. They claimed that, unlike the Jerusalema hitmaker, Makeba deserved her win. According to News24, the Pata Pata singer won a Grammy for Best Folk Recording in 1966 for her 1965 album An Evening with Belafonte/Makeba.

