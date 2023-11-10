Chris Brown recently gave SA student Naledi Aphiwe recognition as one of the writers of his new song Shooter

South Africans expressed joy on social media, praising Chris Brown for acknowledging and crediting Aphiwe for her contribution to the song

Fans commended the artist for his genuine appreciation of African vibes and speculated that Aphiwe would likely receive royalties for her role in the composition

Chris Brown recently had Mzansi basking with pride after giving credit to a South African pupil Naledi Aphiwe on his song Shooter.

Chris Brown credited SA schoolgirl Naledi Aphiwe on his new song 'Shooter'. Image: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage and Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Chris Brown gives recognition to Naledi Aphiwe

Breezy has always loved working with SA artists and his recent songs just cemented that notion. The award-winning American singer caused a buzz on social media when he shared a video of a Mzansi schoolgirl on his Instagram stories.

Fast forward months later, Chris Brown released a song titled Shooter, from his album 11:11 and Naledi Aphiwe was credited as one of the writers of the song.

A tweep with the handle @DineoTsaBadimo shared the news on her page stating that the With You singer user Naledi's clip on the song. The post read:

"Ya'll remember how Chris Brown put this video on his Insta stories? Now listen to this song on his new 11:11 album."

Chris Brown's song leaves SA fans ecstatic

South Africans on social media were grinning from ear to ear after seeing the credits on Chris Brown's song. Many applauded the singer for giving credit to Naledi Aphiwe after using her viral clip.

@Collen_KM said:

"The song is amazing and The fact that he credited her it’s amazing and such a Collenish behaviour."

@worlus_news wrote:

"Chris Brown's throwback vibes in this video got me all hyped up! Now, with his new 11:11 album, the nostalgia hits differently. #ChrisBrownVibes"

@Jesse_Adamz added:

"I'm sure she'll be paid royalties. CB is the most genuine Artist you'll find out there. He genuinely loves African vibes."

@jagstatic asked:

"No malice intended, just wanna know, is the song her original composition or is she reciting someone else's song, coz even Big Zulu has the same song?"

