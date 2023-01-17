Kabza De Small and Thukzin's fans are in for a treat as the two are seemingly working on a collaboration

The stars had social media up in flames when they shared a snippet of what they are working on

Peeps quickly flooded timelines with fire emojis while many said they can't wait for the song to drop

Kabza and Thukzin are giving South African music lovers the content they signed up for. The stars had fans wilding when they dropped a snippet of the banger they are working on.

Kabza De Small and Thukzin had fans going crazy when a video of what they are working on went viral. Image: @dlalathukzin and @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Peeps had a lot to say when they came across the post with the video showing their favs doing what they do best in the studio.

Kabza and Thukzin working on something together

It seems like 2023 started on a good note for amapiano lovers as their fav Kabza De Small is working on some fire beats alongside the talented Thukzin.

Twitter streets went up in flames when a user with the handle @SinethembaFaku shared a video showing the two stars working on some magic in the studio.

Fans react to the video of Thukzin and Kabza in the studio

As expected, the video sent shockwaves all over social media. Fans concluded that the song will be a hit. The post's comments section was filled with fire emojis from ecstatic fans.

@MothusiRockford

"This guy has been playing Deep for years... He is very versatile when it comes to HOUSE music, I can't cap him under one subgenre!!"

@siphesihle637 wrote:

"Shimora was gonna kill a sick verse."

@_RealBruce added:

"This is magic guys ."

