Celebrities who used to work with the late media personality Akhumzi Jezile recently marked his heavenly 34th birthday

Many stars celebrated their late friend's special day in different ways, including visiting his mother with a lovely cake

The former YoTV presenter and Tempy Pushas actor died in a horrific car crash on 28 April 2018 while going to his grandmother's funeral

Akhumzi Jezile may be gone but he is not forgotten. Many celebrities who used to work with the media personality always take time to remember their late friend.

Musa Mthombeni, Thami Dish and Tumi Morake have marked Akhumzi Jezile's heavenly birthday. Image: @akzfoundation and @MaBlerh.

This year, celebrities flooded social media with heartwarming messages on what would have been Akhumzi's 34th birthday

Celebrities mark Akhumzi Jezile's heavenly birthday

The late TV presenter and actor Akhumzi Jezile's celebrity friends are doing whatever it takes to keep his memory alive. The star died in a horrific accident alongside his friends on the N6 between Jamestown and Queenstown, in the Eastern Cape on 28 April 2018.

According to TimesLIVE, Akhumzi's former colleagues including Musa Mthombeni, Mablerh and Rose "Sive Black" Nkukwana visited his gravesite with black balloons and enjoyed a cake with the star's mother on what would have been his 34th birthday.

Thami Dish shared a throwback video from Akhumzi's 29th birthday and wrote:

"I LOVE and miss YOU EVERYDAY Happy heavenly Birthday Akhumzi Jezile ."

@tumi_morake said:

"I miss his energy. The smile magnet. Happy heavenly birthday to him."

@conniechiume wrote:

"I will never forget that day. Rest son, rest."

