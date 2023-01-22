A proud mother bought a brand new vehicle for her daughter who passed Matric with distinctions. Man dancing like popular rapper Cassper Nyovest has Mzansi screaming with laughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

SA stars including Thami Dish, Dr Musa Mthombeni and Tumi Morake penned sweet messages to mark Akhumzi Jezile's 34th heavenly birthday. Fisherman leaves fans scratching their heads after holding an anaconda by the tail.

A proud mom bought a car for her daughter who passed Matric and Mzansi celebs marked Akhumzi Jezile's 34th heavenly birthday with sweet posts. Image: @akzfoundation and TikTok.

Source: UGC

A mother had Mzansi rolling with laughter after sharing before and after pictures of her son's first day at school.

1. Mzansi scream over TikTok video of man dancing like Cassper Nyovest, dub him “Kobus Nyovest”

Everyone loves a person who is unapologetically themselves. One man busted some vibey moves in a TikTok clip and had Mzansi calling him “Kobus Nyovest”.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Life is far too serious not to have a little innocent fun from time to time. This man’s energy is what we should all aspire to achieve.

TikTok user @therealflwlss shared a clip of himself dancing to some tunes in his short shorts and his vibe is everything!

2. Matric results 2022: Mom buys car for daughter after she matriculates with distinctions, video shared on TikTok

The 2022 matric exams are officially out and one lucky lady was spoiled by her momma because she got good marks. Lisolethu Jacobs, who was also the Miss Teen Tourism Universe South Africa 2022 winner, matriculated with distinctions.

Taking to TikTok, Jacobs shared a video of her mom surprised her with a car. The 18-year-old captioned the post:

“Girls with distinctions drive distinctive cars, right?! Thank you so much to my mother, this all wouldn’t have been possible without you.”

3. Musa Mthombeni, Thami Dish and Tumi Morake mark late star Akhumzi Jezile's heavenly birthday with sweet posts

Akhumzi Jezile may be gone but he is not forgotten. Many celebrities who used to work with the media personality always take time to remember their late friend.

This year, celebrities flooded social media with heartwarming messages on what would have been Akhumzi's 34th birthday

The late TV presenter and actor Akhumzi Jezile's celebrity friends are doing whatever it takes to keep his memory alive. The star died in a horrific accident alongside his friends on the N6 between Jamestown and Queenstown, in the Eastern Cape on 28 April 2018.

4. Fisherman holds huge anaconda by the tail, footage has people screaming: “Didn't he watch the movie?”

Everyone knows the golden oldie film Anaconda… and if you don’t, you shouldn’t go around messing with one. A fisherman held a humongous anaconda by the tail and the footage has gone viral.

Anacondas are monstrous snakes that have the ability to grow so big that they could consume a whole human.

Widely followed Twitter page @DailyLoud shared the footage of the brave fisherman holding the tail end of an anaconda that looked sizable enough to snack on him.

5. Mother shares before and after pictures of son’s 1st day at school: He had so much fun he lost his socks

The first day of school is different for every child. One boy had such a great time that he ended up losing half of his uniform and his mother had to share the evidence on social media.

Children are just the greatest blessings. Not only do they fill our hearts with love, but yoh do they keep us entertained.

Twitter user @Yeyethu_Baballo dropped her baby boy off on his first day of school looking snazzy. When she went to collect him, babes had no shoes, socks, or belt and a bunch of other items were missing, including his energy, lol.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News