Lady Du teased a collaboration with DJ Tshegu, promising fans a new hit that she will drop soon

She praised DJ Tshegu's production skills and hinted that the song will be a street anthem

Social media users are eagerly anticipating the release, joking about having no new music for the upcoming Easter holidays

Lady Du recently had Mzansi music lovers jumping with joy when she announced her collaboration with the talented DJ Tshegu. The star said fans should look out for the banger.

Lady Du has revealed that she has a new banger coming soon featuring DJ Tshego.

Source: Instagram

Lady Du hints at upcoming sing

We all know Lady Du never misses when it comes to her songs. The star has been praised for consistently dropping hits since arriving on the music scene a few years ago.

On her Instagram page, Lady Du shared behind-the-scenes footage of her studio session with DJ Tshegu and announced they are working on something special together. The star also noted that she marvelled at DJ Tshegu's impressive talents. She wrote:

"BTS with my girl @djtshegu A super woman, she actually recorded me herself, she produced this song herself I was shocked!!! May God bless your journey babe, All I know is that this song is going to mess up the streets DJ TSHEGU X LADYDU NEXT‼️‼️‼️‼️"

Mzansi can't wait for Lady Du's song

Social media users are already begging the star to drop the single as soon as possible. Some fans joked that they don't have any new music to enjoy this upcoming Easter Holidays.

@bontle.modiselle said:

"YOH! Asambe!!! "

@the_black_wealth added:

"❤❤ Now you’re back."

@0vidy_digafa commented:

"She can produce yoooh"

@malopi17 noted:

"What are you waiting for? We got nothing to dance to during these easter holidays."

@muzica_vrega commented:

"Never heard @ladydu_sa go this hard on a beat lyrically✅"

