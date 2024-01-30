Musician Lady Du recently flexed a list of her international collaborations

The star shared a lengthy post on her Instagram page stating the names of artists she has worked with both locally and internationally

Lady Du also stated that she is not in the industry to fight for hits but to build a legacy for her own family

Lady Du revealed her international collaborations. Image: @ladydu_sa, Oupa Bopape

It is with no doubt that Lady Du has been making a name for herself for quite some time now, and the star recently shared a lengthy post on her Instagram page talking about her success and history in the music industry.

Lady Du reveals her international collabos

Musician and businesswoman Lady Du whose real name is Duduzile Ngwenya, recently shared a list of artists she has collaborated with both nationally and internationally.

The star who expanded her business empire with WAWA Water shared that she is not in the industry to fight for hits but actually to build a legacy for her own family. Lady Du shared a lengthy post on her Instagram page and wrote:

"Internationally I have music videos with Niniola and Davido, including work with Tripsy. Additionally, I've released a song featuring Yemi Alade and Reekado Banks, as well as collaborations with Victoria Kimani, D Black, and more projects in the pipeline. In South Africa, my musical journey includes past collaborations with Blxckie, Kabza De Small, Maphorisa, and a variety of talented artists. Some notable names I've worked with include Bontle Smith, JazziQ, Mahoota, Major League.

"II've been diligently building a comprehensive catalog for my brand, and the list is extensive. Recently, I had the incredible opportunity to be featured and profiled by the largest music platform in America. This experience has been truly amazing, and I'm grateful for the recognition and support. I’m not fighting for hits I’m here building brick by brick to create a legacy for those coming after me in my own family and those I inspire ❤️❤️❤️It’s Wild ❤️ GOD is opening doors I never knew I’d reach."

See the post below:

Fans compliment Lady Du

Shortly after the star shared the lengthy post, many fans of the musician flooded her comment section with complimentary messages. See some of the reactions below:

pumzathegemini shared:

"Inspired."

campstelli_dj said:

"Grace Personified."

yanosrising wrote:

"You’re doing amazingggg."

look_itssedi responded:

"You believe in yourself before anyone else does and that’s your super power."

frenchboe replied:

"You deserve everything coming your way. Good karma exists."

pharoahephraim commented:

"I love you DU."

Lady Du receives support for hair salon

In more Lady Du updates, Briefly News caught online reactions to the singer's hair salon, Wawa La Beauty, after sharing the price list with impressed netizens:

thando.urs said:

"Sbonge we're on our way."

Mr JazziQ recently popped by the salon for a manicure, and Lady Du thanked the musician for his support.

