A young woman took to TikTok to announce that she had been accepted to the University of Witwatersrand

In her video, the stunner revealed that this was her second attempt at applying to the tertiary institution

Netizens congratulated the lovely lady on pursuing her dreams and not giving up on her goals

A young woman is trending on TikTok after she shared the heartfelt moment of getting accepted into the University of Witwatersrand, which has people in their feelings.

A TikTok video shows a young woman rejoicing after getting accepted into Wits university to study dentistry. Image:@zan.d_1

Source: Instagram

Stunner pursue a career in dentistry

In the video posted by @zan.d_1, she revealed that this was her second attempt at applying to the university.

“Starting my first year in dentistry because the world didn’t end when I did not get that acceptance letter back in matric 2020.”

@zan.d_1’s video has become a source of inspiration for many students in South Africa, and her clip has gathered over 173K views and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens celebrate young woman's massive achievement

Mada was super excited for the lady, saying:

"God's timing is so so perfect, guys. Finished in 2020, only did my first year in 2023 and I'm so grateful."

To which she responded by saying:

"A dream delayed is not a dream denied."

Zwa Nga also shared her testimony, saying:

"Yes!! Just got accepted for medicine at UCT even though I had to do nursing first. I love this for you."

Kwanele.M was simply inspired by the young lady's post, saying:

"I needed this soo much."

Selma Benjamin wrote:

"God's perfect timing. Congratulations, stranger, all the best."

Priiiyyyaaa was happy for the young stunner, adding:

"Crying full tears for you right now!! I’m so proud of you, girl."

