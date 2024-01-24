Young Woman Gets Accepted Into Wits University on Second Attempt to Study Dentistry
- A young woman took to TikTok to announce that she had been accepted to the University of Witwatersrand
- In her video, the stunner revealed that this was her second attempt at applying to the tertiary institution
- Netizens congratulated the lovely lady on pursuing her dreams and not giving up on her goals
A young woman is trending on TikTok after she shared the heartfelt moment of getting accepted into the University of Witwatersrand, which has people in their feelings.
Stunner pursue a career in dentistry
In the video posted by @zan.d_1, she revealed that this was her second attempt at applying to the university.
“Starting my first year in dentistry because the world didn’t end when I did not get that acceptance letter back in matric 2020.”
@zan.d_1’s video has become a source of inspiration for many students in South Africa, and her clip has gathered over 173K views and thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video below:
Netizens celebrate young woman's massive achievement
Mada was super excited for the lady, saying:
"God's timing is so so perfect, guys. Finished in 2020, only did my first year in 2023 and I'm so grateful."
To which she responded by saying:
"A dream delayed is not a dream denied."
Zwa Nga also shared her testimony, saying:
"Yes!! Just got accepted for medicine at UCT even though I had to do nursing first. I love this for you."
Kwanele.M was simply inspired by the young lady's post, saying:
"I needed this soo much."
Selma Benjamin wrote:
"God's perfect timing. Congratulations, stranger, all the best."
Priiiyyyaaa was happy for the young stunner, adding:
"Crying full tears for you right now!! I’m so proud of you, girl."
