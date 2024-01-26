Media personality Basetsana Kumalo participated in the Miss World pageant 30 years ago in 1994

The beauty queen penned a heartfelt note reminiscing about the journey and what it meant for her

Basetsana said the pageant opened doors for her, and she remains grateful for it as she looks forward to her 50th birthday

Basetsana Kumalo reminisced about her time at the Miss World pageant in 1994. Image: @basetsanakumalo

Source: Instagram

Basetsana Kumalo is ageing like fine wine. The media personality participated in the Miss World pageant 30 years ago in 1994 and became the first runner-up.

Basetsana reflects on the experience at the world stage

The beauty queen penned a heartfelt note where she reminisced about her journey and what it meant for her. The pageant took place in a time which was revolutionary in the democracy of South Africa.

Basetsana noted this in her lengthy letter.

"Thirty years ago I had the honour to represent our country on the Miss World stage, I didn’t walk alone on that stage, I was carried by every South African and as a country we came 2nd in the pageant. It was a critical time in our history, 1994, the dawn of a new democracy, the rainbow nation and our first black President, Tata Nelson Mandela became our leader."

Basetsana says the paegant opened doors for her

Basetsana looks forward to her 50th birthday and expressed gratitude to the pageant, which opened doors for her.

"I look back upon that time and remain in awe and gratitude for what that platform did for me. It catapulted me to find my voice.

"As I look towards to my 50th birthday, I am thankful for the road before and I look forward to the road ahead and what it has in store for me. So grateful for the love that has been extended to me over the years. I don’t take it for granted and count it all joy."

