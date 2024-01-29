A Gauteng woman thought she was attending her birthday dinner only to find out it was her proposal

Her man booked a stunning venue for the occasion, and the moment he went on one knee, the lady was all emotional

The online community reacted to the captured moments, with many sending congratulatory messages

A woman walked into a surprise marriage proposal. Images: @keletsokourtney/ TikTok, @keletsokourtney/ Instagram

One lucky woman had her man ask for a hand in marriage. The gentleman wants to spend the rest of his life with the lady.

@keletsokourtney shared a video on TikTok capturing the adorable moment. She said she thought her man was taking her out for a birthday dinner, but that wasn't the case.

In the video, the lady and her man walk to the venue. Upon arrival, the venue was all for them, it was decorated in petals with a big "love" sign.

In another captured clip, the woman can be seen getting emotional over the surprise, they sit and talk. Moments later, the gentleman went on his knee and proposed to her. The lady was stunned and said "yes".

"A hundred million times YESSS, even in the next life I DO"

Man asks girlfriend to marry him

Watch the cute TikTok clips below:

TikTokkers congratulate the couple

Marriage proposals are important in one's life as they mark the start of a new chapter and a time full of promise and possibilities. The moments building up to the proposal can be quite stressful. One needs to do a lot of planning to make sure the day is as special as it can get.

The video got over 2,000 likes, with many online users showering the couple with congratulatory messages.

@Future commented:

" Haai Fotsek this is so so cute❤️❤️❤️I am tired of being a potato hle but this is so so beautiful."

@KagisoCandice shared:

"Super beautiful "

@user8269357452051 said:

"Congratulations "

