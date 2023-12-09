Celebrity couple Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo are celebrating a remarkable 23 years of marriage

To mark the occasion, Basetsana penned her hubby a long and heartfelt message on social media

The media personality expressed how much she loves Romeo and thanked him for doing life with her

Basetsana Kumalo penned Romeo Kumalo a sweet message on Instagram. Image:@basetsanakumalo

Source: Instagram

Basetsana Kumalo poured her heart out in an Instagram post, celebrating 23 years of marriage to her husband, Romeo Kumalo.

The post captures the essence of their enduring love and the remarkable journey they've navigated together.

Basetsana thanks Romeo

The media mogul expressed her willingness to marry Romeo over again and highlighted their deep friendship and unwavering support for each other.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Thank you for being my number 1 cheerleader and supporter. With you I feel safe, I know I am deeply loved and protected. Thank you for the blessing of our three amazing children, thank you for your devotion to us, and thank you for being a great father."

The Miss SA 1994 ended the touching anniversary message with a beautiful biblical verse.

"May the Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace."

Basetsana shares visuals

Beyond the romantic sentiments, Basetsana posted a slideshow of pictures and videos capturing her and Romeo over the years

See the post below:

Mzansi celebrate Basetsana and Romeo

Basetsana's post warmed the hearts of her followers and they virtually joined her in celebrating 23 years of marriage.

@connie_ferguson said:

"Congratulations fam! May God remain at the centre of your marriage.❤️"

@masebekela mentioned:

"Chopping onions. So beautiful to see people keep the promise they made to each other even though it does get hard."

@malika_summd_ commented:

"Love is such a beautiful thing when you’re with the right person.❤️"

@kayise_ngqula wrote:

"Happy anniversary parents. Oh, I love you so much. In your home and presence, I’ve felt loved and supported."

@moosadike said:

"Wow, God blessed your family with more years."

@cecemadwe stated:

"What a beautiful love to see.❤️"

@anniciam commented:

"Happyyy! A 100 more years of love for you two. ❤️"

@masebekela added:

"Chopping onions. So beautiful to see people keep the promise they made to each other even though it does get hard."

Bonko Khoza celebrates wedding anniversary

In another article, Briefly News reported that The Wife star Bonko Khoza took to his timeline to celebrate his wedding anniversary. The actor, who played the lead role of Mqhele, penned a sweet post to his wife, Lesego Khoza.

Bonko took to his verified Instagram account and posted stunning pics of himself and his wife. He shared that they met 10 years ago and tied the knot two years ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News