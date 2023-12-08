Nadia Nakai is coping with the loss of her boyfriend AKA using music

In an Instagram post, Bragga expressed gratitude for music as a means to convey her emotions

Social media responses reflected support and anticipation for the tribute album

Nadia Nakai is using music to help her heal, following her boyfriend AKA's murder in February this year. The rapper recently revealed that her tribute album to the love of her life is almost complete.

Nadia Nakai has revealed that she is working on a tribute album for AKA. Image: @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai on AKA tribute album and healing

It has been ten months since AKA's tragic death and Nadia Nakai is still struggling to heal. The award-winning rapper said music has been her solace while navigating the pain of losing her better half.

Taking to her Instagram page, Bragga said what started as an EP is now an album and if all goes well, fans will get to hear it soon. The rapper described her body of work as a letter to the Jika hitmaker who was brutally shot in Durban. She wrote:

"My Tribute EP that has now become a tribute ALBUM! because I have soooo much to say, is almost done. I’m so grateful I have music to express myself, this album is honestly not for you, it’s for me, in my road to healing (whatever that looks like), my letter to him this is powerful, this is spiritual. THANK YOU to everyone who just gets it! Supported it, and showed up! I wish I could drop this tomorrow."

Mzansi sympathises with Nadia Nakai

Social media users shared heartwarming responses to the rapper's emotional post. Some said they couldn't wait for her to drop the tribute album.

@simzngema wrote:

"Can feel the emotions through these photos"

@moozlie said:

"We love you✨"

@phiwe_confidence commented:

"As much as it for you mama, I believe we also need it, we need healing, we need this letter to him. Thank you for sharing your healing with us, can’t wait to hear and heal ❤️"

@kaundaselisho noted:

"This reminds me of the pics Kiernan used to post documenting the process."

@bukekageju added:

"Last frame , I'm sure it's not easy to do this. Love and light ✨✨✨"

