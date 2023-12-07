A widowed father beamed when he received a sweet message from his youngest child, thanking him for everything

The man explained that his wife had passed away three years ago, and it had been hard on the whole family

People took time to thank the father for being present for his children, commenting on what an inspiration he is

A proud father took to social media to share a touching moment he had with his young daughter. After losing his wife three years ago, the dedicated father has had to overcome many obstacles.

This man is doing his best to raise his babies alone, but it gets tough at times. Image: Ndiviwe Mphothulo

More and more fathers are stepping up in their parenting roles, and it is admirable. Seeing stories like this reminds us that men are capable.

Dedicated father shares sweet moment with young daughter

Twitter user Ndiviwe Mphothulo shared a few pictures of him and his young daughter along with a sweet note she had written to him.

The man explained how much this note meant as it has not been easy filling the role of mom and dad.

“It’s been almost 3 years since my wife passed away, and I have been adjusting and adapting to being a single father. Some days are better than others, but today makes me smile. Got home to receive letters from the last born ”

Mzansi claps for the present dad

It is not easy to raise children as a single dad, and many people took time to show this man love and shower him with praise.

Read some of the kind comments:

@hlubizer said:

“You're doing a great job Doc. Don't let anyone tell you otherwise. I'm sure your kids are proud of you. I'm proud of you. Umsebenzi wakho mhle ngeyona ndlela.”

@_Mbanj loves it:

“Ahh, this is so sweet of your daughter... Keep tight in prayer during challenging times. Love, light and strength, Bhut'Bhele.”

@kerrycullinan11 clapped:

“Your daughter is lovely; her letter is so heartfelt, and it sounds like you are a great Dad!”

@noksy_k said:

“May God continue to help you raise the princess ”

South African single dad says raising two girls is difficult

Briefly News reported that a man shared his experiences as a single father raising his kids, and his dedication to his children touched South Africans' hearts.

The Swati man gave Mzansi a glimpse into his life as a single father to two daughters.

@ayanda_msibi regularly posts his experiences as a single father raising his daughters on his TikTok account and shows various aspects of being a single parent. In this video, he is preparing his kids for school, feeding them and taking them to school. His video encourages many men with daughters who feel overwhelmed by being a single parent to think it is possible.

