A man who is raising his daughters alone shared the difficulties of single parenthood with TikTokkers

The man's experiences include preparing his kids for the day and feeding them and has shared similar videos in the past

The man's passion for being a present dad was warmly received and celebrated by netizens, some of whom wished to combine their families with his

A man trended on social media for raising his kids alone. Image: @ayanda_msibi

Source: TikTok

A man shared his experiences as a single father raising his kids, and his dedication to his children touched South Africans' hearts.

The Swati man gave Mzansi a glimpse into his life as a single father to two daughters.

Single dad wows social media with his dedication to kids

@ayanda_msibi regularly posts his experiences as a single father raising his daughters on his TikTok account and shows various aspects of being a single parent. In this video, he is preparing his kids for school, feeding them and taking them to school. His video encourages many men with daughters who feel overwhelmed by being a single parent to think it is possible.

According to IOL, the country has seen a rise in single fathers who have increasingly been sharing their experiences as parents on social media.

Watch the video here:

Women try their luck with single father on TikTok post

Other single fathers, men and women stood behind the man and encouraged him to keep going. Single mothers also tried to shoot their shots at the man.

Mzwakhe Mduduzi Tsha uplifted him.

"I'm in the same boat. You're doing great, my leader."

Zime Zonke said:

"In case you have not heard it, thank you."

Nqobile blessed him.

"Keep up the good work, my brother."

Moahisane tried her luck.

"I have two boys. The other is six, and the other is three. Let's blend the family, my guy."

Stha-Hlumbane commented:

"SBWL blended family nawe. Plus, I have boys."

Olgazonke saluted him.

"It's so amazing to see a man caring for his children singlehandedly. I applaud you."

