Thapelo Mokoena took to social media to celebrate his 11th anniversary with his lovely wife Lesego

The actor posted pictures with his lovely bae capturing their relationship evolution over the years have

The couple's fans filled the comments section with happy anniversary messages and said they are marriage goals

Thapelo and Lesego Mokoena marked their wedding anniversary on 24 November. Image: @mokoenalive

Source: Instagram

Renowned actor and producer Thapelo Mokoena and his wife Lesego-Tshepang Mokoena celebrated 11 years of marriage on Friday.

Thapelo posts on Instagram

Thapelo graced Instagram timelines with two snaps taken with his wife. One shows the lovebirds looking dashing on their wedding day. The other pictures display them slaying colour-coordinated outfits after stepping out of their car.

The pics were accompanied by a short and sweet caption expressing the Fatal Seduction star's joy.

Thapelo and Lesogo's children

The union has produced two sons, Reko born in 2015 and Lefika who they welcomed in 2018.

See the post below:

Milestone grabs SA's attention

Thapelo and Lesogo's relationship milestone grabbed fans' attention. They swooned about their enduring love considering how marriages rarely last in modern times.

Read a few comments below:

@sedi._thunzi shared:

"I was a flower girl at their wedding.‍♀️"

@cocodafonseca wrote:

"Happy anniversary ba Mokoena. Thank you for making love look so beautiful and so real. ❤️❤️"

@joenkosi011 mentioned:

"I love everything that you are for each other. May God keep blessing you both with enough of everything that keeps you going."

@nthabi_kgopodithate said:

"Happiest anniversary. Modimo a lo segofatse ka many more years of love and happiness.✨❤️"

@gaosi_raditholo commented:

"Happy anniversary beautiful people."

@ladynam_bm posted

"Bantu bam. ❤️ Happy anniversary to the legacy!"

@bonniembuli added:

"Happy anniversary to you."

@celestentuli said:

"Happy Anniversary.❤️"

Thapelo Mokoena opens up about career

Keeping with Thapelo's stories, Briefly News reported that Thapelo recently opened up about his career, making it on the international scene and some of his life's highlights.

The star, who has been filming the Netflix hit series Blood & Water, said fans should look forward to his exceptional scenes. Every great actor has another great actor who he draws inspiration from.

Source: Briefly News